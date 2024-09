The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: A wardrobe change for Amman’s street cleaners, Yemenis urge the son of former president to run for office, India seizes heroin smuggled from Pakistan, and Italian police arrest more than 40 suspected gangsters.

