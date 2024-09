The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: International relief agencies reach remote islands of Vanuatu days after it was ravaged by a monstrous cyclone, three imprisoned in Myanmar for insulting Buddhism, Shia fighters in southern Iraq make do with what’s in the scrapyard, and a gourmet pot market is growing inside Mexico City homes.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook