VICE News Got Nominated for 19 Emmys. Watch the Stories Here.

VICE News just racked up 19 News and Documentary Emmy nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.
The announcement makes VICE News Tonight the most-nominated nightly newscast for two consecutive years.
The segments, all of which aired in 2018, range from our special report on Christine Blasey Ford’s landmark testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast) to our coverage of the human impacts of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigrantion policy (nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast and Outstanding Editing: News.)
In all, the nominated segments — spanning 12 Emmy categories — sent our reporters everywhere from Washington, D.C., to northern Iraq, to the Gaza Strip, to Yemen. VICE’s hour-long special report on the 2008 financial crisis, nominated for Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary, features interviews with two former U.S. presidents: Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
The 40th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented in New York City on September 24.
Full list of nominations below:
OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN A NEWSCAST
Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford
Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide
Netanyahu: Palestinians Should Give Up
OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A CONTINUING NEWS STORY IN A NEWSCAST
Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Civilian Deaths: The Deadliest Year on Record
Yemen’s Forgotten War
Inside a Migrant Detention Camp
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN A NEWSCAST
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE
OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE, OR ENTERTAINMENT REPORT [7]
YouTube’s Hidden Camera Problem
OUTSTANDING NEWS SPECIAL
2018 Midterms: The Activist Election
OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY
VICE Special Report: Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis
BEST STORY IN A NEWSCAST
Afghanistan: A War Without Winners
Civilian Deaths: The Deadliest Year on Record
Yemen’s Forgotten War
Inside a Migrant Detention Camp
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM: NEWS
OUTSTANDING EDITING: NEWS
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION
