VICE News Got Nominated for 19 Emmys. Watch the Stories Here.

VICE News just racked up 19 News and Documentary Emmy nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.



The announcement makes VICE News Tonight the most-nominated nightly newscast for two consecutive years.

The segments, all of which aired in 2018, range from our special report on Christine Blasey Ford’s landmark testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast) to our coverage of the human impacts of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigrantion policy (nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast and Outstanding Editing: News.)

In all, the nominated segments — spanning 12 Emmy categories — sent our reporters everywhere from Washington, D.C., to northern Iraq, to the Gaza Strip, to Yemen. VICE’s hour-long special report on the 2008 financial crisis, nominated for Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary, features interviews with two former U.S. presidents: Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The 40th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented in New York City on September 24.

Watch all of our 2019 Emmy-nominated segments here:

Full list of nominations below:

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN A NEWSCAST



Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford

Israel and Palestine: A Deeper Divide

Gaza: A Day of Reckoning

Palestinian Protests Escalate

Netanyahu: Palestinians Should Give Up

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A CONTINUING NEWS STORY IN A NEWSCAST

Afghanistan: A War Without Winners

Sitting Down with the Enemy

Civilian Deaths: The Deadliest Year on Record

Yemen’s Forgotten War

Inside a Migrant Detention Camp

Battle for Hodeidah

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN A NEWSCAST

Zero Tolerance

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE

The Killing Rooms of Mosul

OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE, OR ENTERTAINMENT REPORT [7]

YouTube’s Hidden Camera Problem

OUTSTANDING NEWS SPECIAL

2018 Midterms: The Activist Election

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

VICE Special Report: Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis

BEST STORY IN A NEWSCAST

The Killing Rooms of Mosul

Afghanistan: A War Without Winners

Sitting Down with the Enemy

Civilian Deaths: The Deadliest Year on Record

Yemen’s Forgotten War

Inside a Migrant Detention Camp

Battle for Hodeidah

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Walking to America

OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM: NEWS

Gaza: A Day of Reckoning

The Killing Rooms of Mosul

Walking to America

OUTSTANDING EDITING: NEWS

Walking to America

Zero Tolerance

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION

The Trouble With Tesla

