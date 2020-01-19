VICE News to Broadcast the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum Jan. 20

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The 2020 presidential election will feature the most diverse group of voters in American history.



Videos by VICE

That’s why VICE News is proud to partner with multicultural agency Cashmere Originals to present the 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum, the nation’s oldest and only nonpartisan presidential forum dedicated exclusively to addressing issues facing communities of color.

“VICE News Presents: The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum” will be broadcast live Jan. 20 across VICE platforms and the VICE News Facebook page. VICE TV will broadcast the day’s events in a news special at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the forum and highlights from the candidates.

Coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the forum will take place on Jan. 20 starting at 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT at Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. It will give the 2020 presidential candidates the opportunity to address an electorate that will be one-third non-white for the first time, according to Pew Research Center.

The forum will be one of the last opportunities for the candidates to make their case before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on Feb. 3.

“At VICE News, we are committed to telling stories that reflect all of America and strive to lead the conversation around issues affecting minority communities,” says Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group. “The Brown & Black Forum has spent over three decades holding politicians accountable on these issues, and we’re proud that our diverse team of award-winning correspondents will be continuing that legacy.”

The forum will feature in-depth interviews with leading Democratic candidates for president, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen, Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang.

All of the candidates will have an opportunity to address questions and issues of concern, with the forum focusing on five topics: criminal justice, immigration, education, economic development, and health.

The forum will be moderated by VICE News’ award-winning team of correspondents, including: Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Roberto Ferdman. Additional questions posed to candidates will be sourced from VICE News’ social audience and a live audience comprised of Iowa constituents.

Candidate run of show

The lineup starting at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fvicenews%2Fvideos%2F2770644399662900%2F&show_text=1&width=560

Cover: 11 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to appear at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 20, 2020.