VICE NEWS TO BROADCAST THE 2020 IOWA BROWN & BLACK DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL FORUM ON JAN. 20

Featuring Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang

Forum to be live-streamed on VICE.com and Facebook

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. CT

at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines

VICE TV will broadcast the day’s events in a news special at 9 p.m. ET/PT

January 17, 2020 — VICE News, VICE Media Group’s multi-award-winning global news division, and Cashmere Originals, the production studio from the lifestyle-marketing company Cashmere Agency, have partnered to present the 2020 Brown & Black Forum, the nation’s oldest and only non-partisan presidential forum dedicated exclusively to addressing issues facing communities of color.

For the first time, VICE News will carry the presidential Forum live across its platforms and on Facebook. VICE TV will broadcast the day’s events in a news special at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the forum and highlights from the candidates. And VICE News online will feature up-close looks at the candidates and their answers.

The forum will feature in-depth interviews with leading Democratic candidates for president, including Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and businessman Andrew Yang. This roster marks the largest in candidate participation in the forum’s history.

The forum will be moderated by VICE News’ award-winning team of correspondents, including: Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Roberto Ferdman, and Krishna Andavolu. Additional questions posed to candidates will be sourced from VICE News’ social media audience and a live audience of Iowa constituents.

CANDIDATE RUN OF SHOW

*Central Time below

12:25pm – 12:50pm Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

12:50pm – 1:15pm Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

1:15pm – 1:40pm South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

1:40pm – 2:05pm Businessman Andrew Yang

2:05pm – 2:30pm Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney

2:30pm – 2:55pm Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

2:55pm – 3:20pm Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

3:20pm – 3:45pm Former Vice President Joe Biden

PRESS CREDENTIALS

*PLEASE NOTE:

The deadline to apply for a credential has closed. To be considered for late registration, please email: press@vice.com.

Requesting a credential does not guarantee entry. You must be confirmed by VICE News.

Credentials are non-transferable and grant access to the press filing room and briefing room only.

Credentials do not grant access to the Forum hall itself.

There will be NO PRESS allowed in the Forum.

SWITCH FEED

A Pool Feed of the event will be available at the New York Switch courtesy of VICE News.

Switch Pool Port: NY Pool 1 (HD/SDI)

Times: Program Starts at 1330 ET

This Switch Pool Feed is available at no cost to Switch customers connected to the New York Switch. For Switch customers in other markets, standard ICOD rates will apply.

News agencies and other media outlets wishing to utilize this content must accept the terms of the Brown & Black Forum Licensing Agreement distributed by The New York Switch. Please contact press@vice.com for a copy of the agreement.

If you need assistance scheduling a reservation, contact:

Switch Bookings

212-227-9131

bookings@theswitch.tv

For technical assistance during the transmission, please contact:

Switch Network Operations Center

T 212 227 9191

E noc@theswitch.tv

**Note: For all press using footage/clips from the Forum, the following terms of use and licensing agreement must be adhered to. For further questions, please contact: press@vice.com **

BROWN & BLACK FORUM LICENSING AGREEMENT AND TERMS OF USE

TERMS OF USE

Verbal credit or references to the Forum during clip play-out should be as follows: “The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum presented by VICE News”

The “VICE News” watermark/bug must remain present on the footage during any play-out

Chyron: “Courtesy of VICE News”

For radio, podcasts, and other audio mediums, a verbal credit in the form of “Courtesy of VICE News” should accompany the clip

Duration: Clips may not exceed three minutes in length and a maximum of ten minutes may be used from either the switch feed footage or footage provided by VICE.

Clips may be used for the purpose of discussion, reporting and analysis only; media may not livestream or retransmit the program in its entirety.

LICENSING AGREEMENT

[PLEASE ACKNOWLEDGE TERMS VIA EMAIL]

Vice Media LLC (“Vice”) grants to [NAME OF COMPANY] (the “Company”) the right to broadcast excerpts (the “Clips”) from the program currently entitled “THE 2020 IOWA BROWN & BLACK DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL FORUM PRESENTED BY VICE NEWS” (the “Program”) solely for the purpose of publicizing the Program and provided that the total amount of footage from the Program used by the Company shall not be greater than 10 minutes and individual clips should not exceed 3 minutes in length. Company shall provide on-screen credit, in substantially this form: “THE 2020 IOWA BROWN & BLACK DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL FORUM PRESENTED BY VICE NEWS,” and the “VICE News” watermark shall remain on the Clips throughout the duration of its use. Audio mediums must provide verbal credit when using clips in the form of “Courtesy of VICE News. Any and all rights not specifically granted to Company herein shall be deemed reserved by Vice. Company acknowledges that Company’s use of the Clips will not affect Vice’s continued and separate copyright ownership thereof.

Vice makes no representations or warranties with respect to the Clips or with respect to Company’s use of the Clips pursuant hereto.

Company will obtain all necessary authorizations, licenses, consents and releases, and pay any required residuals, reuse fees or other compensation required by applicable collective bargaining or individual contracts or otherwise required by law, including, without limitation, if any music is included in the Clips as exhibited, Company will obtain all necessary rights from the copyright proprietors of such music and such other person or entities, including performing rights societies, as may own or control the rights thereto.

The Company will indemnify and hold Vice harmless from and against any and all liabilities, reasonable costs and expenses (including reasonable outside attorneys fees) resulting from any and all claims asserted against Vice arising out of Company’s use of the Clips.

By its use of the Clips, the Company agrees that the terms and conditions above shall govern and apply to the use by the Company of the Clips.