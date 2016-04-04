How the US Invasion of Afghanistan Failed Women

Watch the trailer for episode eight from the fourth season of our HBO show



This Friday, April 8, HBO will air a new episode from season four of our Emmy-winning show. Two weeks ago, we were on the front lines with young Palestinians in Gaza and investigated Cuba’s underground music scene. This week, we see how women in Afghanistan are fighting for equal rights against the continuous threat of the Taliban, and we find out how private military contractors are protecting global trade.

Fifteen years after the US invaded Afghanistan—using women’s liberation to garner public support—Afghan women still face the threat of rape and violent oppression every day. As the Taliban regains ground in the country, Isobel Yeung meets the women in Kabul fighting for dignity, respect, and equal rights.

Then VICE co-founder Suroosh Alvi reports from a weapons storage ship sailing through lawless international waters and meets the private military contractors protecting global commerce against pirates.

Watch the trailer for Friday's episode, and keep an eye out for the rest of season four, airing every Friday night at 11 PM, exclusively on HBO.