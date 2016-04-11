Meet the Clean-Energy Pioneers Who Could Help Solve Climate Change

Check out the trailer for episode nine of season four of ‘VICE’ on HBO

This Friday, April 15, HBO will air a new episode from season four of our Emmy-winning show. Last week, we saw how the US war in Afghanistan affected the women’s liberation movement, and we met with private military contractors protecting global trade at sea. This week, VICE’s Shane Smith meets with the major players in energy production to explore the revolutionary tactics being used in the fight against climate change.

Videos by VICE

At the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris last December, world leaders agreed that climate change is an urgent threat—paving the way for a new frontier of clean energy production. VICE founder Shane Smith meets with pioneers in the industry to understand how we currently make and use energy, and how the world can realistically move away from burning fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy sources. We explore the modern technology changing the way energy is harvested, stored, and generated in the form of solar, hyrdo, and wind power, as well as nuclear fusion.

Watch the trailer for Friday’s episode, and keep an eye out for the rest of season four, airing every Friday night at 11 PM, exclusively on HBO. If you’re desperately in need of moreVICE episodes to carry you through the week, you can watch our entire third season online now.