We Discover the True Cost of a Dollar Burger on the New Episode of ‘VICE’ on HBO

This Friday, March 4, HBO will air another episode from season four of VICE’s Emmy-winning show. Last week, we explored the fight to cure blindness and the corporate takeover of the marijuana industry. This week, we investigate two major agricultural issues—the toll that meat production takes on the environment and the continuing depletion of our global water supply.

Reporter Isobel Yeung travels to the feedlots, farms, and slaughterhouses where our meat is made to understand how cutting corners to bring down market prices and increase demand can lead to environmental catastrophes.

Then, Vikram Gandhi travels to California’s once-abundant farmland and the heart of São Paulo’s reservoir system to assess the depths of the global water crisis and find out what can be done to reverse it.

Watch a trailer for Friday's episode above

If you’re desperately in need of moreVICE episodes to carry you through the week, you can watch our entire third season online now.