We’re Throwing a Huge VICE Party at fabric

It’s cold, you’re tired. Sounds like you need something to jazz up the winter blues… That’s right, VICE x fabric is back, baby, and better than ever. In the last couple of years we’ve thrown a couple of big ol’ parties at fabric, featuring some of our favourite artists: Musicians like Pa Salieu, Unknown T, Potter Payper and bbymutha have all performed in parties past. Now, we’re doing it all over again on Friday March 24th, as part of the long-running, iconic FABRICLIVE series – save the date.

This time around, London hip-hop royalty Lord Apex will be performing live in the main room, alongside former Noisey cover star and all-round rap powerhouse, Flohio.

Over in room two, pioneering afrobeats producer Juls will be heating things up, and there are plenty more DJs stacked up across the night, including Cooly G, Keyrah, Martelo, SHARNIE, Tash LC, and other VICE resident faves.

Oh, and there’s a special secret grime set from an as-yet unannounced guest. And just to top things off, the man behind last year’s viral hit “Streets Don’t Love Me”, Paul Stephan, will perform live over in the main room.

Trust us, it’s a night you don’t want to miss. Need more convincing? Check out the photos from our last event.

How do I get tickets?

Advance tickets are available via Resident Advisor here, priced between £10 and £27.

Entry is 19+. Please remember to bring ID with you. No ID, no entry.

Please note “fabricfirst tickets” are our members-only tickets. You must have a valid fabricfirst club membership to be eligible.

What are the rules?

fabric strives to create an open and safe space; they operate a zero-tolerance policy to harassment, racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ageism and any form of discrimination. fabric asks its community to help improve its space. If you see behaviour that has no place on the dance floor, please report it. fabric will deal with it and remove any offending individuals from the club. They have free reusable lids available for all their glasses.

fabric operates a zero-tolerance policy to drugs. Anyone found with illegal drugs will be banned from the venue and reported to the police.