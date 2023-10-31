Photos from a Spooky, Sparkly Halloween Party

Plenty of things have been pretty spooky this year: The bed bug apocalypse. The increasingly doom-laden horror stories about vapes. All those haunting AI-generated photos and videos. Prince Harry’s penis cream shudder. Halloween is the time we take all that horror and celebrate it, baby! So this year VICE teamed up with PR-group POSSE and Cash App Studios to throw a big old party at Mel’s Drive in LA.

Founding duo Jadon Medina and Marley Hemmen are known in the biz for POSSE’s notorious parties. In their third annual party on a Thursday night, this year’s theme took inspiration from the nostalgia of the venue: retro futurism. We’re talking silver latex, metallic nails, colorful body paint and a guestlist of creators, influencers and rising stars from all over the internet gathering IRL for a scene straight out of a 60s sci-fi.

A neon pink platform was constructed at centre stage of the diner, and first up through the silver tassels came names like Sugar and Spice from RuPaul’s Drag Race and TikTok artist Bronze Avery. Renowned noughties photographer Mark Hunter – AKA Cobrasnake – also made an appearance. Known for his legendary party photos of the indie sleaze era, he captured Lady Gaga and Sky Ferreira in the age before social media. And of course, a throwback wouldn’t be complete without a Y2K icon like Dev, the rapper and singer behind “Like a G6”, who performed a nostalgic mash-up of some of her 2010 fan favourites.

VICE photographer Jamie Lee Taete was there to capture all the sparkly action and fits. Have a scroll.