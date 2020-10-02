Vice President Mike Pence Has Tested Negative for COVID

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesperson said.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” spokesperson Devin O’Malley said in a tweet. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Fear of a potential outbreak of the disease spread throughout the upper echelons of the federal government on Friday morning after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive. White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive on Thursday.

The last known in-person contact Pence had with Trump was on Monday at a White House coronavirus task force briefing. Should Trump become incapacitated by COVID-19, Pence is first in the line of succession to perform the duties of president.

Pence tweeted “love and prayers” to the Trumps early Friday, after the Ppesident announced the first couple had tested positive for the illness.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump,” the vice president tweeted.

