VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

VICE Readers Share What Gifts They Want This Year

By

VICE Readers Share What Gifts They Want This Year
Share:

Well, well, well—look who scrolled their way on down to the comment section to sit on Rec Room Santa’s virtual lap and tell us what presents they want this year. (Hint: It’s you.) Yep, it’s time for our roundup of all the gifts that VICE readers said they want for the holidays in 2021. 

We put out a call on Instagram and (of course) we got a ton of, shall we say… choice responses, but there were a ton of actually sick-and-tight picks amid the understandable requests for “paid time off,” “sex with my ex,” and “the will to live.” We took 27 of the more reasonable asks and plopped them into this big ol’ list of gift ideas, from Kegel balls and fancy tech gadgets to vibrators, “head,” and more. 

Videos by VICE

Ask, and thou shalt receive, dear reader: This is your time to shine. Enjoy. 

“Weed” 

We can’t make your dealer be punctual, but we can suggest that you try some CBD rollies by Dad Grass, whose legal hemp joints give you a mellow buzz reminiscent of a soft, summer breeze from 1969. 

dad grass joints (opens in a new window)

Dad Grass

Hemp CBD Preroll 5 Pack (opens in a new window)

$35.00 at Dad Grass

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Underwear

We’re partial to a high-key French panty that makes us feel like Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1980s, and the David Archy men’s underwear that has grown a cult following for its ability to flatteringly hug your junk.  

David Archy Mens Underwear (opens in a new window)

David Archy

Mens Underwear (4 Pack) (opens in a new window)

$36.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
underwear (opens in a new window)

David Archy

Men's Underwear 4-Pack (opens in a new window)

$31.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Kegel Balls

We’re stoked that your New Year’s resolution is to build strength in your pelvic floor. It’s quite admirable. Now, fetch! 

Kegel Exercise Weights (opens in a new window)

AL'OFA

Kegel Exercise Weights (opens in a new window)

$38.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

“Employment” 

ICYMI, an ad went viral this weekend that was posted by “witches seeking male flesh for [a] Great Rite ritual” in New York City. OK, so it isn’t a paid opportunity in the traditional sense of the word. But if employment is what you seek this holiday season, sometimes boosting your ‘fit with a new briefcase or relaxed blazer can give you confidence in the hunt. 

briefcase (opens in a new window)

Topo Designs

Commuter Briefcase (opens in a new window)

$189.00 at Huckberry

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
blazer (opens in a new window)

ASOS DESIGN

Curve Exclusive Shrunken Dad Suit Blazer (opens in a new window)

$80.00 at ASOS

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A custom mixtape

The internet can be a gracious place, man. This Etsy creator will custom make any mixtape for you and send it wherever it needs to go; just provide them with a link to your playlist or just the tracklist (preferably one for each side) and the title of your tape. 

mixtape (opens in a new window)

MyMixtapeMadness

Custom Mixtape Cassette (opens in a new window)

$26.89 at Etsy

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

“A bookshelf filled with books of love”

Few poets have braved the waves of love—especially unrequited—with the kind of tender, humble insight as the late Rainer Maria Rilke. Keep his words open for display on an adjustable bamboo reading stand or West Elm bookshelf. This one is technically for kids, but would be the perfect size for our railroad apartment, and it’s marked down from $549 to just $274:

bookshelf (opens in a new window)

West Elm

OPEN BOX: Tilden Bookcase (opens in a new window)

$549.00 at West Elm

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
book (opens in a new window)

Rainer Maria Rilke

Rilke on Love and Other Difficulties (opens in a new window)

$14.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

“Drugs and/or peace” 

Someone’s on the naughty list, eh? While we can’t help you score, we can help you chill TF out with CBD tinctures and alter your mood with adaptogenic drinks. 

standard dose tincture (opens in a new window)

Standard Dose

CBD Tincture (opens in a new window)

$68.00 at Standard Dose

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
recess drink cans (opens in a new window)

Recess

Recess Sparkling Water (6-pack) (opens in a new window)

$29.99 at Recess

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A hug from your crush

Well, we can’t coerce your crush into enveloping you in a sweet, warm hug, but they do make body pillows that serve a similar purpose. (We get it, you’re baby.) 

Alwyn Home muscle man body pillow (opens in a new window)

Alwyn Home

Muscle Man Pillow Insert (opens in a new window)

$72.99 at Wayfair

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

An Apple Watch

Easy. Now go forth, and finally call mother on your tiny wrist machine. The Series 3 version is on sale right now at Best Buy for just $169. 

apple watch (opens in a new window)

Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 (opens in a new window)

$199.00 at Best Buy

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A Roomba

No surprise here. Less time scuttling about your apartment, more time slamming Takis like a pro. Also, Roombas kind of feel like the way god should’ve made hairless dogs [rips bong]. 

roomba (opens in a new window)

iRobot

Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum (opens in a new window)

$599.99 at Walmart

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Tickling

Because our own tentacles can’t reach across the screen and into your living room to massage your scalp, this is the next best thing. Use it in the shower to exfoliate your scalp. 

scalp massager (opens in a new window)

Heeta

Silicone Scalp Massager (opens in a new window)

$10.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
ceremonia scalp massager (opens in a new window)

Ceremonia

Scalp Masajeador (opens in a new window)

$16.00 at Ceremonia

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Gold jewelry

New box chains bracelets are always welcome, as is a unisex heart signet ring by Vivienne Westwood for your sweetie (especially if they’re an aging punk). 

bracelet (opens in a new window)

Mejuri

Round Box Chain Bracelet (opens in a new window)

$395.00 at Mejuri

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Men's Gold Marybelle Signet Ring Vivienne Westwood (opens in a new window)

Vivienne Westwood

Men's Gold Marybelle Signet Ring (opens in a new window)

$205.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A shopping spree at a skate shop

We’re all about supporting local skate shops, but if your giftee doesn’t live near one, a gift card to Tactics is the next best thing.

skate stuff (opens in a new window)

Tactics

Gift Certificate (opens in a new window)

$200.00 at Tactics

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A pair of YEEZYs 

These YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “MX Oat” sneakers actually look like something we’d wear for reasons other than “clout.” 

yeezy (opens in a new window)

Adidas x Yeezy

YEEZY Boost 350 V2 "MX Oat" sneakers (opens in a new window)

$278.00 at Farfetch

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Some cake

We’re going to assume the reader who suggested “cake” meant a delicious pastry, and not a euphemism for, you know, cake.  

milk bar pie (opens in a new window)

Milk Bar

Milk Bar Pie (opens in a new window)

$53.00 at Milk Bar

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A KitchenAid stand mixer 

We get it, dude—we really do. These were on humungo sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and for good reason: You can do pretty much anything with them, from pastry dough to kneading bread. 

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (opens in a new window)

KitchenAid

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (opens in a new window)

$379.99 at Wayfair

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer (opens in a new window)

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer (opens in a new window)

$449.99 at Wayfair

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Bombas socks

You asked for it, you got it. As Adam Rothbarth recently wrote for VICE, “Bombas socks are soft and incredibly cozy, and they also just look real, real good. You can refuse to answer the call of socks this holiday season, but I’m picking up every time.”

Men's All-Purpose Performance Ankle Sock 6-Pack bombas (opens in a new window)

Bombas Socks

Men's All-Purpose Performance Ankle Sock 6-Pack (opens in a new window)

$99.00 at Bombas Socks

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Something immaterial 

One reader responded, “What? Something material? Evolve.” Well, we took that to heart—instead of a material present, gift someone you love (or yourself) a weird and wild Cameo from assorted living icons, including one from the Little Lad of that 2000s Starburst commercial, the former drummer of Megadeth, Wayne Knight, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

wayne knight (opens in a new window)

Cameo

Personalized Video From Wayne Knight (opens in a new window)

$330.00 at Cameo

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
mike the situation (opens in a new window)

Cameo

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (opens in a new window)

$300.00 at Cameo

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Kitchen knives 

CLANG CLANG CLANG! Here comes the jolly knife trolley, packed full of amazing chefs’ knives under $100 including the versatile, eight-inch imarku blade, which is owned/worshipped by two Rec Room staffers, and any number of the affordable bundles by Misen.

Essentials Knife Set Misen (opens in a new window)

Misen

Essentials Knife Set (opens in a new window)

$205.00 at Misen

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
8 Inch High Carbon German Stainless Steel Chef's Knife (opens in a new window)

imarku

8 Inch High Carbon German Stainless Steel Chef's Knife (opens in a new window)

$49.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A prostate vibe

You should have led with that, reader—it’s one of our specialties. May we recommend the Loki by LELO, the Swedish dildo designers that spare no expense when it comes to sensual pleasures and aesthetic touches? 

Loki Prostate Massager LELO (opens in a new window)

LELO

Loki Prostate Massager (opens in a new window)

$131.82 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

$169.00 at LELO

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

“Head”

We’re taking a leap here and guessing this reader meant oral sex. There are plenty of ways to give head as a gift—without, you know, giving head as a gift—including the super-popular Satisfyer Pro 2 and the Blowmotion by Lovehoney.

Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator (opens in a new window)

Satisfyer

Pro 2 Air-Pulse Clitoris Stimulator (opens in a new window)

$49.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Power Heat Warming Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

Blowmotion

Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator (opens in a new window)

$89.99 at Lovehoney

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Something wholesome 

Awe, guys! We gotta say, we weren’t sure you had it in ya, but a pottery wheel is the most wholesome gift ever, and we absolutely support you all getting into the great hobby that is ceramics. This model is affordable, quiet, and comes with a foot pedal for hands-free pottery-ing.

pottery wheel (opens in a new window)

Mophorn

Mophorn Pottery Wheel (opens in a new window)

$158.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

A 60-inch dildo

This jelly dildo is 22 inches long (the longest we could find), but its two-headed nature will work double time for you and yours. [Falls back into Dark Web.]

dildo (opens in a new window)

Secretsexgift

22'' Soft Jelly Double Ended Dildo (opens in a new window)

$24.88 at Etsy

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

“Set of tabla” 

Don’t we know you from that Phish concert a few years back? 

Art books

TASCHEN is bar-none for art books that make our eyes water, with gorgeous titles on art, design, fashion, architecture and more; there are best-selling books on Frida Kahlo, tomes on astrology, and tons of great picks for under $50

book (opens in a new window)

Taschen

1000 Record Covers (opens in a new window)

$22.50 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
astrology book (opens in a new window)

Taschen

Astrology. The Library of Esoterica (opens in a new window)

$40.00 at Taschen

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Case Study Houses: The Complete CSH Program 1945-1966 (opens in a new window)

Taschen

Case Study Houses: The Complete CSH Program 1945-1966 (opens in a new window)

$30.00 at Taschen

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Congratulations on having great taste. Happy holidays!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

Tabla Drum Set (opens in a new window)

MAHARAJA

Tabla Drum Set (opens in a new window)

$385.00 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE