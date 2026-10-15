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VICE Reveals Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists, Announces Playlist Project Vol. 2

We now have the semi-finalists for the Vice Playlist Project Vol. 1, as the new competition, Playlist Project Vol. 2, gets underway.

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In April 2026, VICE and Noisey launched the Playlist Project Vol. 1, an opportunity for music creators of all genres to submit their original artwork for a chance to be heard. And maybe win some cash.

Now, after months of fierce competition, one skilled artist will emerge as the victor. The judges have narrowed down a list of semi-finalists and will crown the grand prize winner of the Playlist Project Vol. 1.

Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists

2 phoneS by Shelf Lives
2NITE (Lucid Mix) by Lon3!, ericdoa
5G by Allman Brown
A Day In the Triangle by LoDeck, Omega One
Addiction by The Slugs
Adrenochrome by Dom$ki
Afterparty by HOVR, Fátima, Late London
Again Again by Sahiti
all my exes miss me by twoflow, Delaney Jane
Always Been You by Jesse Gold
ANESTESIAO by Averzzo, Choclock
Another Night by Two Another
Apex Necks by No Shadow
Apple Tree by Jordan Kalé, DEIY
Aretha by Matt Gregory
As the world around me burns by Snazzback, Rider Shafique
Avalanche by GAWLD
Bad News by Fairdays
BADBADNEWS by Dafna
Ballet de Penzance by Loc Schuster
Barstool by Heather Littlefield
Bathwater Music by Milkhouse Chillers
Beautiful Woman by Jay Civic
Better Lock the Door by JOHNNY GOTH
Black Powder Smoke by Lydia Kaseta
Blood by Ólah Bliss
Blood in the water by Numa
Bon Voyage by LAIVY
Bones by Albem
Boxer by Puppyy
Burn by Della Chase
Can’t Help It by Crystal Chen
CANSADO by Lij
Cheap thrill by The Indiana Drones
cherry spice by moonvine
cialis by Galaxy Francis, Melvin Knight
Cigarettes by Tony Black
Contact High by Figgy Baby & Pretty Papes
Control by Maryon King
Cool Ranch Davidians by Mister Pets
Coyotes by Stillweather
Crash My Car by SMALLS
Cross the Sun by Freddie Sunshine
Cucumber by Joshua Rabi
CUT THROAT by Sean Quincy
DE NUEVO! by JOK!
Death to all Oppressors by Lagrimas
DECORO by Ezequiel Flehner
déjame dejarte atrás by Paula Prieto
Didn’t Know by Awktober
Diet Coke by Broken Surface
DIME by RANES
Dingen die je horen wil by nonchelange
Disappearing Act by daena
Don’t Give Up by Saeed
Drive by Glassberry
EL NIÑO by JOK!
Elon (Take Me Home) by Rawls Royce
Emotionless by CNRD, Grand Khai
Encrypt by BenMD
Enough by Reid Jamieson
Envy by Natalia Engel
Everything by Paper Pools
Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner
Fiction by PEZ
Freedom by Jordan Lane
Fuck a Proud Boy by Kind Eyes, UnityTX
Gavilan by Loma Suyo
Get it Right by Fleur Electra
Glitter & Glue by PAIGE
Good God by Dead Chic
Gorof (Elixir) by Dur Dur Band
Green Light by Tripsitta
Grenadine by Shireen Amour
Haleine by Duanna
Hateful by Mimi Pretend
He Gave Me Nothing by Samuel Evanson
Heart Racing by Nils Rohwer
Here Before by Low Float, Jeen
Here We Are Alone by JOHNNY GOTH
HIGH! by Oh! Alfie
Hold On Me by Badd Juju
Hot Tequila by BARRETT
Hotel on Your Heart by Dolo Tonight
HYPNOTIC by Sean Quincy
I can’t navigate without you. by The Lofi Library, Powfu, Rxseboy, Thomas Reid
I luv it by GapToofShawty
I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS
I want u to fly (even if im not the guy) by Batzombie
I’m Alright!? by Josh Kumra
I’m Your Boy by Oceanic
Imagine Dying on Spirit by Tony Onuchukwu
In My Dreams by Mariah Meshae
in your bedroom by LUKAS
Iphupho by Tatie Maggie, Versatile, LuMai, James Deacon
Isla by Logan Edwards
Jamaican pushup by Midnight Drifter
JAXA by Cosmos Club
Keep Me on the Road by Verified Human
Kiss It Better by Crystal Chen
KYLIE STUFF. by northofsunset.
Let’s make a movie by Jordan S
Life is a Drug by Matt Gregory
Lift You Up by Jasper Steverlinck
Liūdna! by Free Finga
Lockdown by Still Jay
Lose Myself by SWIM
Lost In The City by Eliza Harrison Smith
Love In Here by Jolliffe, Liam Bailey
LOVE ME TOO MUCH by OSKI
Lucky Numbers by Jon Lunden
Madness Everlasting by Nina de Freitas
Majors Choice by Deep Six
MAMA DON’T CRY by Nothing for Breakfast
Mari Mari by Dolliana, El Baby R
me la creí by Laila Brad
Mediocre White Boy by Fiona Hayes
meet me in the bathroom by Ben Kidson
Metal Hands by Love, Dallas
Mhm by Ólah Bliss
MI LOCURA EN BUENOS AIRES by COSMIC KID
Midnight Mantra by ReVeR
Miss Me by XOË MILES
Montecito by Rich Jaques
Monterey by Monterey Jack
mr overwhelm by NOAHFINNCE
Mr. Blackwater by Fernbank
My Baby by Jean-Luc Eldenwood
my time by Logan Otis
Mystery by Lisa Sereno
N’importe quoi by Edouard Bielle
Ned kelly by Zafty
Never Let Go by Eliza Harrison Smith
New York Doesn’t Love You Anymore by Seye Adelekan
nice girls by Lo Artiz
Nighthawk by Re:um
Nihilistic By Design by MACËY
Not Tomorrow Yet by Youth Death Club
Nothing Like Losing a Friend by Sabrina Lee
nothing to hide by Dino Brandão
Occasional Shark Teeth by Afterglower
Ocmulgee Moon by JB Strauss
OG by JOK!
One Night Romance by Erica Avenue
Out of the blue by Bank Holiday
pa que by bpuntito
Pain by Hamish Anderson
PALO by JOK!
Paper Planes by jaymee, Southey
Parts of Me by Sarah Henderson
Party by Cydnee With a C
Peace and War by Pardyalone
Peaks & Valleys by La Raca Flaca
Phantasmagoria by Anthony Ruptak
Places by jiho
plastic/bending by Dani Offline
Poo Pee by Ali Rez
Power Trip by Chloe Southern
Preciso Demais by Flerte Flamingo
Pretty by Jason Masi
Prom by Boyish
Pulse by Kila Kosa
Punktured by Viruette, Layzi
Ragjazz by NEONE the Wondere
Reaching by Go Son
Real One by Johanna Rose
Reign of Ashes by Gone Machado, Wifisfuneral
Restless by Blake.08, Soschi
Right Where You Want Me by Shane Weisman
Right? by Tyler Shamy
Rollin by Trevour Amunga
Rose Tint by Billy Sharp
Run My Vibe by Wynn, Y2, James Kaye
Run Out by Lyrah
SAD by Bleu Electrique
safe space by Sughn
Salad Days by Captn K
Salt (feat. Odette) by This Week in the Universe, Odette
SALTA! by JOK!
Sandinista Smile by Animal Scream
Satan’s Broomstick by Skull Servant
Second Touch by Ziyad Al-Samman
Secret by MUANH
SEE IT ALL by DOGMA SOCIETY
serenade satellite by Jeff Eveline
She by Michele Caputo
Shelter by I Shiver
Shut Me Up by Devan
SHY PRTY GRL by Maryze
Silence by Pop Club
Sky Turns Red by Jordan Raf
Sleeping Meds by Hahn
Sleeptalkin by Black Light Animals
Small Town Overthinker by 19 Miles Per Hour
Snow Day by Hannah Potter
soaked by PINK MEXICO
SOLUTION by CASANDRA
Somehow by SONS
Somewhere in the Middle by Sam Scherdel
Spaghetti Western by Maudlin Strangers
Sparkling and Bright by Kat Moth
Stompers by The Bloody Beetroots, Hyro The Heero, Mazare
Strangers by Hamish Anderson
Strangeway (feat. MoStaxx) by Dreadlox Holmes, MoStaxx
Sugar Rollin’ Fever by Lounge Club radio
Summer of Love by Jess Ribeiro
Sunrise on the Floor | by Midnight Drifter
Take A Bite by Dear Frankie
Take Me Somewhere by Joel Adam Russell
Taxi Driver by Trella
Tentação by Natalí
That Somebody’s You by Sam Cullen
That’s Enough ! by BermudaCal
The Conversation by Ava Valianti
The One by Maryon King
The View by Down Hazy
These Men Are Wolves by The Heavy Eyes
This Life by NIGHT Manoeuvres, Dot Major, ABSOLUTE., Kosmo Kint
Tiger Stripes by Isobel Caldwell
TIME by Sofia D’Angelo
Time by swell foop
Two cents by Alumni Cloud
Two Graves by Suzanne Sheer
Underestimated Your High by ufo ufo
Victim of Circumstance by Tar Creek
VILLAINESQUE by Sean Quincy
Voodoo Doll by Matt Jaffe
Want that by Good Dogs
Wasteland by TV Therapy
Way Up High by Low Float
WEED N GOLD by Junior, Solar, Mya J, SIEGE
What Doesn’t Kill You by Julian Place
What I Waited For by Tom Shawcroft
What if by Abe the Kid
What’s My Name by Noshows
whats wrong w me by DANGER SPOON
When It’s Gone by FAKE SUEDE, Jeffrey James
Where U are by ARRIE
Wicked Little Monster by Veda
wildwoman by VIBI
Without You by Appleby
Words of white by Theya
Yes Ma’am Courage Is Grand by Anna Weatherup
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here by Midnight Drifter
You Got Me Like by m.e.h.
You Had Enough Yet? by Roy-Al
You Won’t Call by LamBros.

If you didn’t have a chance to submit for Playlist Project Vol. 1, however, do not fret! Our new contest, the Playlist Project Vol. 2, is already underway. This new competition “turns the end of the world into a set of categories you can actually enter, each one built like a playlist for a specific moment, mood, or aftermath. Pick your lane, or twist it into something new, and submit a song that belongs there.”

The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is underway

The new competition gives artists the chance to submit their music to a playlist designed to capture a feeling that can’t be recreated. In turn, your art will be available to many more listeners around the world. It could also potentially score you big winnings.

One category example is “Last Party On Earth.” This playlist “celebrates the choice to dance anyway, even with the end in sight. It includes euphoric, high-energy songs built for crowds and movement, capturing joy, defiance, and the freedom of having nothing left to lose. If it’s all falling apart, may as well throw one last rager. There’s no job tomorrow, or maybe ever again.”

Another fun one is “Watching Everything Burn.” This playlist “reflects the stunned stillness that comes after the worst has already happened. It includes songs that feel raw, drained, or quietly reflective, capturing shock, release, and the slow work of coming to terms with reality. It’s over, but there is something beautiful about being there at the end.

Check out Noisey.com for more info on Playlist Project Vol. 2, including how to choose category options, FAQs, and how to submit your own music. The deadline to enter is December 24, 2026.

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