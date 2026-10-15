VICE Reveals Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists, Announces Playlist Project Vol. 2

In April 2026, VICE and Noisey launched the Playlist Project Vol. 1, an opportunity for music creators of all genres to submit their original artwork for a chance to be heard. And maybe win some cash. Now, after months of fierce competition, one skilled artist will emerge as the victor. The judges have narrowed down a list of semi-finalists and will crown the grand prize winner of the Playlist Project Vol. 1.

Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists

If you didn’t have a chance to submit for Playlist Project Vol. 1, however, do not fret! Our new contest, the Playlist Project Vol. 2, is already underway. This new competition “turns the end of the world into a set of categories you can actually enter, each one built like a playlist for a specific moment, mood, or aftermath. Pick your lane, or twist it into something new, and submit a song that belongs there.”

The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is underway

The new competition gives artists the chance to submit their music to a playlist designed to capture a feeling that can’t be recreated. In turn, your art will be available to many more listeners around the world. It could also potentially score you big winnings.

One category example is “Last Party On Earth.” This playlist “celebrates the choice to dance anyway, even with the end in sight. It includes euphoric, high-energy songs built for crowds and movement, capturing joy, defiance, and the freedom of having nothing left to lose. If it’s all falling apart, may as well throw one last rager. There’s no job tomorrow, or maybe ever again.”

Another fun one is “Watching Everything Burn.” This playlist “reflects the stunned stillness that comes after the worst has already happened. It includes songs that feel raw, drained, or quietly reflective, capturing shock, release, and the slow work of coming to terms with reality. It’s over, but there is something beautiful about being there at the end.

Check out Noisey.com for more info on Playlist Project Vol. 2, including how to choose category options, FAQs, and how to submit your own music. The deadline to enter is December 24, 2026.