VICE Reveals Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists, Announces Playlist Project Vol. 2

In April 2026, VICE and Noisey launched the Playlist Project Vol. 1, an opportunity for music creators of all genres to submit their original artwork for a chance to be heard. And maybe win some cash.
Now, after months of fierce competition, one skilled artist will emerge as the victor. The judges have narrowed down a list of semi-finalists and will crown the grand prize winner of the Playlist Project Vol. 1.
Playlist Project Vol. 1 Semi-Finalists
|2 phoneS by Shelf Lives
|2NITE (Lucid Mix) by Lon3!, ericdoa
|5G by Allman Brown
|A Day In the Triangle by LoDeck, Omega One
|Addiction by The Slugs
|Adrenochrome by Dom$ki
|Afterparty by HOVR, Fátima, Late London
|Again Again by Sahiti
|all my exes miss me by twoflow, Delaney Jane
|Always Been You by Jesse Gold
|ANESTESIAO by Averzzo, Choclock
|Another Night by Two Another
|Apex Necks by No Shadow
|Apple Tree by Jordan Kalé, DEIY
|Aretha by Matt Gregory
|As the world around me burns by Snazzback, Rider Shafique
|Avalanche by GAWLD
|Bad News by Fairdays
|BADBADNEWS by Dafna
|Ballet de Penzance by Loc Schuster
|Barstool by Heather Littlefield
|Bathwater Music by Milkhouse Chillers
|Beautiful Woman by Jay Civic
|Better Lock the Door by JOHNNY GOTH
|Black Powder Smoke by Lydia Kaseta
|Blood by Ólah Bliss
|Blood in the water by Numa
|Bon Voyage by LAIVY
|Bones by Albem
|Boxer by Puppyy
|Burn by Della Chase
|Can’t Help It by Crystal Chen
|CANSADO by Lij
|Cheap thrill by The Indiana Drones
|cherry spice by moonvine
|cialis by Galaxy Francis, Melvin Knight
|Cigarettes by Tony Black
|Contact High by Figgy Baby & Pretty Papes
|Control by Maryon King
|Cool Ranch Davidians by Mister Pets
|Coyotes by Stillweather
|Crash My Car by SMALLS
|Cross the Sun by Freddie Sunshine
|Cucumber by Joshua Rabi
|CUT THROAT by Sean Quincy
|DE NUEVO! by JOK!
|Death to all Oppressors by Lagrimas
|DECORO by Ezequiel Flehner
|déjame dejarte atrás by Paula Prieto
|Didn’t Know by Awktober
|Diet Coke by Broken Surface
|DIME by RANES
|Dingen die je horen wil by nonchelange
|Disappearing Act by daena
|Don’t Give Up by Saeed
|Drive by Glassberry
|EL NIÑO by JOK!
|Elon (Take Me Home) by Rawls Royce
|Emotionless by CNRD, Grand Khai
|Encrypt by BenMD
|Enough by Reid Jamieson
|Envy by Natalia Engel
|Everything by Paper Pools
|Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner
|Fiction by PEZ
|Freedom by Jordan Lane
|Fuck a Proud Boy by Kind Eyes, UnityTX
|Gavilan by Loma Suyo
|Get it Right by Fleur Electra
|Glitter & Glue by PAIGE
|Good God by Dead Chic
|Gorof (Elixir) by Dur Dur Band
|Green Light by Tripsitta
|Grenadine by Shireen Amour
|Haleine by Duanna
|Hateful by Mimi Pretend
|He Gave Me Nothing by Samuel Evanson
|Heart Racing by Nils Rohwer
|Here Before by Low Float, Jeen
|Here We Are Alone by JOHNNY GOTH
|HIGH! by Oh! Alfie
|Hold On Me by Badd Juju
|Hot Tequila by BARRETT
|Hotel on Your Heart by Dolo Tonight
|HYPNOTIC by Sean Quincy
|I can’t navigate without you. by The Lofi Library, Powfu, Rxseboy, Thomas Reid
|I luv it by GapToofShawty
|I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS
|I want u to fly (even if im not the guy) by Batzombie
|I’m Alright!? by Josh Kumra
|I’m Your Boy by Oceanic
|Imagine Dying on Spirit by Tony Onuchukwu
|In My Dreams by Mariah Meshae
|in your bedroom by LUKAS
|Iphupho by Tatie Maggie, Versatile, LuMai, James Deacon
|Isla by Logan Edwards
|Jamaican pushup by Midnight Drifter
|JAXA by Cosmos Club
|Keep Me on the Road by Verified Human
|Kiss It Better by Crystal Chen
|KYLIE STUFF. by northofsunset.
|Let’s make a movie by Jordan S
|Life is a Drug by Matt Gregory
|Lift You Up by Jasper Steverlinck
|Liūdna! by Free Finga
|Lockdown by Still Jay
|Lose Myself by SWIM
|Lost In The City by Eliza Harrison Smith
|Love In Here by Jolliffe, Liam Bailey
|LOVE ME TOO MUCH by OSKI
|Lucky Numbers by Jon Lunden
|Madness Everlasting by Nina de Freitas
|Majors Choice by Deep Six
|MAMA DON’T CRY by Nothing for Breakfast
|Mari Mari by Dolliana, El Baby R
|me la creí by Laila Brad
|Mediocre White Boy by Fiona Hayes
|meet me in the bathroom by Ben Kidson
|Metal Hands by Love, Dallas
|Mhm by Ólah Bliss
|MI LOCURA EN BUENOS AIRES by COSMIC KID
|Midnight Mantra by ReVeR
|Miss Me by XOË MILES
|Montecito by Rich Jaques
|Monterey by Monterey Jack
|mr overwhelm by NOAHFINNCE
|Mr. Blackwater by Fernbank
|My Baby by Jean-Luc Eldenwood
|my time by Logan Otis
|Mystery by Lisa Sereno
|N’importe quoi by Edouard Bielle
|Ned kelly by Zafty
|Never Let Go by Eliza Harrison Smith
|New York Doesn’t Love You Anymore by Seye Adelekan
|nice girls by Lo Artiz
|Nighthawk by Re:um
|Nihilistic By Design by MACËY
|Not Tomorrow Yet by Youth Death Club
|Nothing Like Losing a Friend by Sabrina Lee
|nothing to hide by Dino Brandão
|Occasional Shark Teeth by Afterglower
|Ocmulgee Moon by JB Strauss
|OG by JOK!
|One Night Romance by Erica Avenue
|Out of the blue by Bank Holiday
|pa que by bpuntito
|Pain by Hamish Anderson
|PALO by JOK!
|Paper Planes by jaymee, Southey
|Parts of Me by Sarah Henderson
|Party by Cydnee With a C
|Peace and War by Pardyalone
|Peaks & Valleys by La Raca Flaca
|Phantasmagoria by Anthony Ruptak
|Places by jiho
|plastic/bending by Dani Offline
|Poo Pee by Ali Rez
|Power Trip by Chloe Southern
|Preciso Demais by Flerte Flamingo
|Pretty by Jason Masi
|Prom by Boyish
|Pulse by Kila Kosa
|Punktured by Viruette, Layzi
|Ragjazz by NEONE the Wondere
|Reaching by Go Son
|Real One by Johanna Rose
|Reign of Ashes by Gone Machado, Wifisfuneral
|Restless by Blake.08, Soschi
|Right Where You Want Me by Shane Weisman
|Right? by Tyler Shamy
|Rollin by Trevour Amunga
|Rose Tint by Billy Sharp
|Run My Vibe by Wynn, Y2, James Kaye
|Run Out by Lyrah
|SAD by Bleu Electrique
|safe space by Sughn
|Salad Days by Captn K
|Salt (feat. Odette) by This Week in the Universe, Odette
|SALTA! by JOK!
|Sandinista Smile by Animal Scream
|Satan’s Broomstick by Skull Servant
|Second Touch by Ziyad Al-Samman
|Secret by MUANH
|SEE IT ALL by DOGMA SOCIETY
|serenade satellite by Jeff Eveline
|She by Michele Caputo
|Shelter by I Shiver
|Shut Me Up by Devan
|SHY PRTY GRL by Maryze
|Silence by Pop Club
|Sky Turns Red by Jordan Raf
|Sleeping Meds by Hahn
|Sleeptalkin by Black Light Animals
|Small Town Overthinker by 19 Miles Per Hour
|Snow Day by Hannah Potter
|soaked by PINK MEXICO
|SOLUTION by CASANDRA
|Somehow by SONS
|Somewhere in the Middle by Sam Scherdel
|Spaghetti Western by Maudlin Strangers
|Sparkling and Bright by Kat Moth
|Stompers by The Bloody Beetroots, Hyro The Heero, Mazare
|Strangers by Hamish Anderson
|Strangeway (feat. MoStaxx) by Dreadlox Holmes, MoStaxx
|Sugar Rollin’ Fever by Lounge Club radio
|Summer of Love by Jess Ribeiro
|Sunrise on the Floor | by Midnight Drifter
|Take A Bite by Dear Frankie
|Take Me Somewhere by Joel Adam Russell
|Taxi Driver by Trella
|Tentação by Natalí
|That Somebody’s You by Sam Cullen
|That’s Enough ! by BermudaCal
|The Conversation by Ava Valianti
|The One by Maryon King
|The View by Down Hazy
|These Men Are Wolves by The Heavy Eyes
|This Life by NIGHT Manoeuvres, Dot Major, ABSOLUTE., Kosmo Kint
|Tiger Stripes by Isobel Caldwell
|TIME by Sofia D’Angelo
|Time by swell foop
|Two cents by Alumni Cloud
|Two Graves by Suzanne Sheer
|Underestimated Your High by ufo ufo
|Victim of Circumstance by Tar Creek
|VILLAINESQUE by Sean Quincy
|Voodoo Doll by Matt Jaffe
|Want that by Good Dogs
|Wasteland by TV Therapy
|Way Up High by Low Float
|WEED N GOLD by Junior, Solar, Mya J, SIEGE
|What Doesn’t Kill You by Julian Place
|What I Waited For by Tom Shawcroft
|What if by Abe the Kid
|What’s My Name by Noshows
|whats wrong w me by DANGER SPOON
|When It’s Gone by FAKE SUEDE, Jeffrey James
|Where U are by ARRIE
|Wicked Little Monster by Veda
|wildwoman by VIBI
|Without You by Appleby
|Words of white by Theya
|Yes Ma’am Courage Is Grand by Anna Weatherup
|You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here by Midnight Drifter
|You Got Me Like by m.e.h.
|You Had Enough Yet? by Roy-Al
|You Won’t Call by LamBros.
If you didn’t have a chance to submit for Playlist Project Vol. 1, however, do not fret! Our new contest, the Playlist Project Vol. 2, is already underway. This new competition “turns the end of the world into a set of categories you can actually enter, each one built like a playlist for a specific moment, mood, or aftermath. Pick your lane, or twist it into something new, and submit a song that belongs there.”
The Playlist Project Vol. 2 is underway
The new competition gives artists the chance to submit their music to a playlist designed to capture a feeling that can’t be recreated. In turn, your art will be available to many more listeners around the world. It could also potentially score you big winnings.
One category example is “Last Party On Earth.” This playlist “celebrates the choice to dance anyway, even with the end in sight. It includes euphoric, high-energy songs built for crowds and movement, capturing joy, defiance, and the freedom of having nothing left to lose. If it’s all falling apart, may as well throw one last rager. There’s no job tomorrow, or maybe ever again.”
Another fun one is “Watching Everything Burn.” This playlist “reflects the stunned stillness that comes after the worst has already happened. It includes songs that feel raw, drained, or quietly reflective, capturing shock, release, and the slow work of coming to terms with reality. It’s over, but there is something beautiful about being there at the end.
Check out Noisey.com for more info on Playlist Project Vol. 2, including how to choose category options, FAQs, and how to submit your own music. The deadline to enter is December 24, 2026.