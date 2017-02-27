VICE Sports Honored With Four Finalists in The Associated Press Sports Editors Awards

This weekend, the Associated Press Sports Editors announced the finalists for their yearly awards. VICE Sports was honored with four finalists in three categories in the over 175,000 circulation division, the association’s biggest category that includes participants such as the New York Times, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Patrick Hruby’s story on racism in the NCAA and Ian Frisch’s story on the WWE are both finalists in the explanatory features category. VICE Sports’ project on the sports war on doping that was a preview for last summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro is a finalist in the special projects category.

In the long video category, VICE Sports’ video with skater Brian Anderson is also a finalist.

Winners of the APSE awards, which were voted on by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during four days of judging in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, will be announced in March. Winners will receive their awards in June at the APSE summer conference in New Orleans.