VICE Sports World News Roundup: October 21

It’s the 21st of October, 2015, and Sepp Blatter is still, technically, president of FIFA.

The Tour de France has announced the route for the 2016 race. The big news here is that it will feature sections in Switzerland, Spain, and Andorra.

Is Jose Mourinho is one of the most interesting personalities in sports? Is he slowly losing his mind? Last night, Chelsea failed to get a result against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Shockingly, Jose wasn’t pleased with the ref, calling him “weak and naive.” As the Mirror points out, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used the exact same phrase when he criticized Mark Dean after Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Weird.

This morning, Jose was again in the headlines after video emerged of him losing it with a school kid trying to take a selfie of the Chelsea boss.



Arsene Wenger is presumably in better spirits than Mourinho. Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League. The goals weren’t anything too remarkable, but the match featured several pieces of breathtaking skill, like this Neuer save and this insane first touch from Giroud. It also featured a protest by Bayern supporters, who were upset at the high ticket prices. The Germans didn’t watch the match’s first five minutes, and Arsenal supporters applauded in solidarity.



The Champions League continues tonight. The pick of the matches is Real Madrid’s visit to Paris St. Germain. Sevilla at Manchester City could also be interesting, because City has been garbage in European play.

One of my alltime favorite players made his Ligue 1 debut. Joe Cole was once the most exciting English player to watch, and it wasn’t even close. He’s now playing in England’s 3rd division on loan from Aston Villa, where he couldn’t get a game. Injuries are a bitch.

Photo of the Day

A certain little pea kleine Erbse managed to score not one but two goals in the Champions League last night. Chicharito is back! And what a pose!