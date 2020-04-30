VICE Staffers Recommend Their Favourite Stoner Movies and Shows

Whoever coined the phrase ‘Netflix and Chill’ may have been associating the act of streaming a movie or TV show with horniness, but they clearly forgot that nothing says chill for a stoner like some screen-time.



Even if your access to weed is strained depending on how legal or illegal it is at your current location, your access to an infinite universe of hilarious, trippy and straight-up mindfucking content to complement the high doesn’t have to be.

So as the now-infamous 420 month of April 2020 draws to a close with most of us still stuck inside our homes, we decided to end the month on a high. So, here are some of the best stoner movies that VICE staffers could scrounge up for your streaming pleasure. Stoned or sober, these are a riot regardless.

Superbad

Netflix synopsis: Two best friends’ quest to buy booze for a party in the hope of scoring with girls leads them on a series of wacky misadventures.

Why we like it: There’s nothing like comedy classics! I haven’t seen this in a very long time and I was reminded of its glory recently when I rewatched it on Netflix. Was laughing doubly hard at its idiocy, characters (McLovin for the win!), and hilarious script (‘Prepare to be f**ked by the long d**k of the law!’) WATCH IT. I beg of you. — Natashya Gutierrez

Our Planet

Netflix Synopsis: Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.

Why we like it: I hate the stoner movie tropes that Hollywood has so terribly imprinted on our brains, so I’ll go with the other obvious one. Voiced by David Attenborough, who should really be voicing the dramatic downfall of our current times, Our Planet is a true non-traditional stoner delight. Great visuals? Check. Informative and engaging? Check. NATURE IN ALL ITS GLORY? Double fucking check. — Naman Saraiya

Conspiracy

Netflix Synopsis: Skeptics and others discuss widely-held conspiracy theories involving aliens, government cover-ups, secret assassinations and other intrigues.

Why we like it: Stoned, or sober, this show sucks you in with the wildest of theories. Did Hitler escape from the bunker? Were members of the British royal family Nazi sympathisers? Was one of the Popes murdered at the Vatican? It puts some of history’s most popular events and figures to the test and will blow you away with facts and conjecture, more so if you happen to be watching this while you’re high. — Arpita De

The Hangover

Netflix Synopsis: When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.



Why we like it: This one’s a classic! Three dudes getting sloshed and doing hysterical and crazy stuff! Doesn’t get trippier than that. The best part is, so much of it is like super ridiculous shit. Like the whole sequence with the tiger…WTF!!??? — Pratik Patra



Sausage Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNAnW6asWEQ

Netflix Synopsis: After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy.

Why we like it: This is a no-brainer. The movie has Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen and all the guys who changed the public perception of stoner comedies from being considered offensive and only for burnouts to something cool. Also, it’s an animated movie about your munchies. What more do you need? — Fawaz Dalvi



The Package

Netflix Synopsis: After their buddy suffers an unfortunate accident during spring break, four pals risk everything—including their dignity

Why we like it: The first time I watched this movie, I didn’t watch the trailer so I had no idea what I was in for. I’ve seen it thrice now, but it messes with my mind every time. The whole movie is a constant hilarious delight, where the surprises just keep coming. It’s got enough mindfucking twists and jokes to entertain any stoner. — Prianka Jain

South Park

IMDB Synopsis: Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Why we like it: I’m not saying this show was invented for stoners. But no sober person stands a chance of wrapping their heads around the layered, dark humour of this extremely explicit, whacked-out representation of four kids obsessed with fart jokes, making big money and sometimes doing the right thing. From making crass tunes a catchy companion to criticising bad behaviour in a brilliantly punchy and reference-driven manner, South Park even has a freaking towel whose only aim in its inanimate life is to “get high”. Go down to South Park for the ultimate hair-ripping high. — Shamani Joshi

Project X

Netflix Synopsis: With their parents out of town, three high school geeks throw a party that escalates into a frenzied free-for-all when the online invite goes viral.

Why we like it: Project X is the story of a party which BLEW UP (both literally and metaphorically)—three high school nobodies decide to finally make their mark in school in their final year, and what better way to do that than with a wild party? This movie has crass teen humour, people doing stupid shit while high and drunk, and an underdog story. It’s best to go in with the lowest expectations and a baked mind. Sober? The movie’s fun. Stoned? It’s ridiculous in the best possible ways. — Satviki Sanjay

Legion

Amazon Prime (we just had to sneak in this one) Synopsis: Legion, based on the Marvel Comics, follows the story of David Haller—a troubled young man who may be more than human.

Why we like it: With a deliberately scrambled narrative, psychedelic sequences, retro design and cool soundtrack, Legion is a fever dream version of the X-men universe. With three seasons, it’s long enough for one to watch over a few days till the brain turns to mush. Created by Fargo’s Noah Hawley, it’s weird, but the good kind. Also, Aubrey Plaza is mad creepy in it. — Esha Paul

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Netflix Synopsis: This cop show with hilarity and heart holds two Golden Globes: Best TV Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy.

Why we like it: When some people (not me, Modi government) are high, they tend to laugh a lot because laughing is fun. So when some people (not me) discover this easy-breezy show that is comedy and comfort watching together, some people (not me) will agree to suspend their disbelief when it comes to the idea of cops being nice, and then some people (not me) can blaze up right before the snackable episodes so they can chuckle away to brilliant, snappy writing that is equal parts noice and toit. — Dhvani Solani

