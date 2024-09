In this installment of VICE Talks Film, VICE’s Ben Makuch sits down with the legendary German filmmaker and esteemed existential thinker, Werner Herzog, to discuss his new documentary, Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World. In it, Herzog brings his unmistakable voice and sense of wonder to the nebulous world of the internet. We caught up with the prolific director to discuss virtual reality, the future of humanity, and trolling.