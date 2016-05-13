What It Means to Be a Drum Major: Watch a Clip of VICE Sports’ New VICELAND Show

If you’ve spent much time in and around the South you know how much they love a good marching band. College sports and marching bands go hand and hand, particularly at the nation’s many historically black colleges and universities, where the show at halftime hits every bit as hard as the game that hosts it. In the most recent episode of VICE World of Sports, they take a look at one such institution as we trek down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s century-plus-old Southern University to meet with its baton flipping drum major Keith Morgan. Watch a clip of the newest episode below and don’t forget to catch VICE World of Sports on VICELAND every Wednesday at 11pm EST. If you’re not already familiar, find out how and where to watch VICELAND right here.