VICEAU Is Speaking at Semi-Permanent About the Future of Media. Here’s How to Come Along

Semi Permanent Festival of Creativity & Design will make its return to Carriageworks as part of Vivid Sydney 2023. Held from May 31 through to June 2, the 21st instalment of Semi Permanent will once again bring together the creative industries from across the Asia Pacific region for three full days of inspiring keynote talks, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, demonstrations, installations, and more.

This year’s lineup is stacked. Speakers include Chris Yee (artist, illustrator, animator), Mona Chalabi (data journalist), Mikaela Stafford (motion graphics artist), Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke (Head of Editorial, Pedestrian Group), James McManus (Executive Creative Director, Pedestrian Group), and Zahra Campbell-Avenell (Head of Editorial, Refinery29), just to name a few.

Brad Esposito, Head of Editorial at VICE AUNZ, will also be amongst the speakers. Expect to learn about the future of media and how to build a media brand that actually works in the 2020s.

Each year, Semi Permanent explores a different “universal idea” deemed to most align with the challenges and opportunities of the time. “Reformation” is the word for 2023.

According to curator Mitchell Oakley Smith: “We live amidst a once-in-a-generation chance to write past wrongs, reform seemingly immutable practices, and redesign the world in a shape we’d like to see.”

“One look around will tell you the seeds have already been sown: the promise of a borderless Web3 world; the reclaiming of time via remote work capabilities; the dismantling of industrial hierarchies and traditions that prioritised some consistently over others. And in its place, something new is beginning to emerge: new creative languages, new ways to communicate, to create, organise, disrupt, rebuild. New ways to speak, hear, interpret, understand, and connect. Less barriers to entry, and more possibility for brilliance. With all the chips seemingly thrown in the air—which of these do we catch, and which do we let go?”

