Why My New Season of ‘HUANG’S WORLD’ on VICELAND Is Going to Be the Best Ever

Watch the trailer for the upcoming series ‘HUANG’S WORLD’ above

After two long painstaking years traveling the globe, we’re back you fucking mouth breathers! Sorry for the wait, but making a TV show isn’t as easy as we thought it would be. It’s not actually just a really long YouTube video with more white people and Bosley commercials. No, TV is much more than that. There are now six acts to the show, 45 minutes to fill, and industry standards and practices to comply with. We had to embrace all of these things as well as our shiny new cameras and wardrobe budget, which I spent primarily on Iceberg cut-off tees.

Videos by VICE

The show launches on VICELAND on April 28 at 10 PM, and every Thursday, starting March 17, we’re going to be giving you a first look through deleted scenes and blooper reels. These are scenes that didn’t make the final cut due to time, themes, or consistency of storytelling. Think of them as tapas… actually, I fucking hate tapas. DON’T THINK ABOUT TAPAS. NEVER EVEN MENTION TAPAS.

Think of the deleted scenes and bloopers as foreplay or crab rangoon or anything that signifies that something bigger and greater and fully baked is coming. Think of it like this: We’re running to your apartment together up five flights of stairs, and each flight is basically a deleted scene, and then on April 28, we’re going to run into your apartment and take a big hot dump on your television with the world premiere of HUANG’S WORLD ON VICELAND in Jamaica!!! JAH BLESS!

But for real, we dug deeper and peeled back more layers than we ever have this season. We explored neocolonialism and the International Monetary Fund through jerk chicken and Pan-African food in Jamaica. We turned the tables on cultural appropriation when we ate at a Chinese gastropub called Deli Burger. In Sicily, we explored the North African origins of arancini and identified the inconsistencies of the far right’s anti-immigration stance in the country. Also, we almost crashed into a power line flying around in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia.

The girls and guys who work on this show gave up their lives for two years, missing holidays and family milestones to dedicate every second of their lives on the road not just to this show, but to the ideas and perspectives of the people we met. There’s a lot that we don’t understand out there; we’re just beginning to eat our way through it. SO FUCK WITH US. FUCK WITH HUANG’S WORLD.