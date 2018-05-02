VICELAND Is Sending Tom Arnold on a Hunt for More Trump Tapes

Ever since the infamous Access Hollywood recording of Trump saying he could grab women “by the pussy” leaked in 2016, rumors have swirled that there are more tapes out there—from racy Apprentice outtakes to the coveted “pee tape” and beyond. Now, VICELAND is unveiling a new show dedicated to uncovering what’s really going on with the rumored recordings—and tapping actor and comedian Tom Arnold to lead the investigation.

On Wednesday, VICELAND announced it’s dropping THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES WITH TOM ARNOLD, set to air later this year. The host will draw on his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he’s met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump’s most incriminating moments—and, being a comedian and all, he’ll have a little fun along the way. He’ll be backed up by a handful of experienced journalists, and—aside from trying to uncover the tapes themselves—he’ll look into the companies and tycoons who have allegedly fought to keep the damning recordings a secret.

VICELAND has also set up a secure website where any whistleblowers or sources can go to send leads or actual footage—all of which will be vetted and authenticated—to help Arnold on his quest for the truth.

