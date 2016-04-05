‘Thrasher’ Magazine’s ‘King of the Road’ Is Coming to VICELAND

King of the Road is an institution in skateboarding. Started by Thrasher magazine in 2003, it’s a demented, roving adventure that follows various skate teams across the country as they compete to accomplish a set list of tasks, some of which carry great risk of bodily harm, and others that don’t involve skateboarding at all (but still might carry great risk of bodily harm). VICELAND has teamed up with Thrasher for the latest season, which will feature the Birdhouse, Chocolate, and Toy Machine teams hauling ass across America, throwing their bodies and whatever dignity they might have had into the wind for a chance to become the reigning King of the Road.

