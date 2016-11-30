VICELAND Launches Today in New Zealand

It’s here. VICELAND is coming to New Zealand, live on SKY Channel 13 from 1pm today. Which means you can soon lose yourself in a diverse range of programming by, about and for those curious about what’s happening in the world—all of it overseen by creative director Spike Jonze.

For you music nerds don’t forget Noisey which kicks off Monday at 11.05pm.

Videos by VICE

Hosted by Zach Goldbaum, who interviews everybody from Kendrick Lamar to Justin Bieber, Noisey visits the cultures and communities that have spawned some of our generation’s greatest artists: from the rising stars of grime trying to make it big in London, to rappers living it up in rebounding Detroit, to the mega-rich DJs of Las Vegas.

