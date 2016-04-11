Gloria Steinem’s Revolutionary New Show ‘WOMAN’ Is Coming to VICELAND

Feminist activist and writer Gloria Steinem has spent her career traveling the world, investigating and drawing attention to the issues affecting women today. We are proud to announce that VICE has teamed up with Steinem to bring a powerful new show called WOMAN to the VICELAND channel airing May 10.

The raw and revolutionary look at womanhood brings together a team of female journalists who explore how violence against women drives global instability. The show focuses on a variety of issues from sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo to unacknowledged murdered and missing women in Canada, femicide in El Salvador, and the incarceration of mothers in America.

Videos by VICE

“More than poverty, natural resources, religion, or degree of democracy, violence against females is the most reliable predictor of whether a nation will be violent within itself or will use violence against another country — and gender violence has become so great that for the first time, there are now fewer females on Earth than males,” says Steinem. “This series informs and gives viewers ways to help.”

Watch the trailer for WOMAN above, and make sure to catch the premiere Tuesday, May 10 at 10 PM EST on VICELAND. Until then, you can watch free episodes of shows like GAYCATION, FLOPHOUSE, and STATES OF UNDRESS on the VICELAND website.