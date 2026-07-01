Victor Willis, Lead Voice of the Village People, Dies at 74

Tragedy strikes the friends, family, and fans of Village People lead singer Victor Willis. He passed away at 74 years old after battling a “short but aggressive illness.” He was best known as the voice and co-writer behind their deeply infectious hit “Y.M.C.A.” in 1978. Additionally, he penned and sang other hits like “Go West” and “In the Navy.”

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late Village People singer on Truth Social. He noted how Willis was a big fan of Trump, utilizing his song at various MAGA rallies across the country. As a result, he promised to honor Victor Willis every time they play the song in the future.

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“Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set… But Victor and the group were there for us right from the beginning!” Trump wrote. “They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song. We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group. Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!!”

Victor Willis of Village People Fame passes away at 74 Years Old

Willis left the Village People in 1979 with hopes of carving out his own solo career. By 2017, he reformed the band, sparking backlash from other members of the group. “This is corporate hijacking at the highest level,” Felipe Rose, the band’s original Native American member, said. “He’s taking on 40 years of a well-oiled brand and 40 years of a fan base. The outrage is, is he is replacing all of us.”

Victor Willis denied any ill will at the time, saying that he offered to get the group back together. But it was Rose and company that actually turned down a proper reunion. Consequently, as lead singer, he felt compelled to replace the Village People crew accordingly. “They have pulled the wool over the public’s eye long enough,” Willis said in a statement. “I have recruited new members to replace them … I wish the former members the best.”

“Y.M.C.A.” was commonly referred to as a “gay anthem” for years before Trump’s use of it at rallies. This was something Victor Willis made a point to dispel in a lengthy statement on Facebook. He expressed how he had no clue about its previous gay connotations and only wrote the song to reflect his San Francisco upbringing.

“I therefore wrote Y.M.C.A. about the things I knew about the Y in the urban areas of San Francisco, such as swimming, basketball, track, and cheap food and cheap rooms. And when I say, ‘hang out with all the boys’ that is simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that,” Victor Willis said.