Victoria Azarenka Is Pumped the Broncos Beat the Patriots

Victoria Azarenka beat Barbora Strycova in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. While she paid momentary lip service to the question posed to her after the match, she eventually got down to brass tacks: Did the Broncos beat the Patriots? They did indeed, and when she was informed on court from the crowd and the 7 News reporter, she screamed “Yes!” in excitement and went on to commiserate with sports fans about the stress of watching your favorite sports.

The Broncos win coupled with the Panthers total domination over the the Cardinals provides Azarenka with what she called a “dream” Super Bowl matchup. She’s been dabbing after wins recently, so of course she is also a Cam Newton fan.

