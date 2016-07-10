Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande Have Released a Duet Supporting Black Lives Matter

Following the tragic violence and police-related shooting in the US this week, Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande have released, “Better Days”, a song written in response to the murders of Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and five Dallas police officers.

The duet is available to stream or free download at Monet’s Soundcloud page.

The track beings with Monét’s lines, “Baby there’s a war right outside our window / Don’t you hear the people fighting for their lives?” followed by Grande singing, “So how we gonna stop the violence, stop the hurting? / Stop the hatred, stop the murder.”

Both performers also took to Instagram to comment on the tragedies.

“During this challenging time, we have to remember that the only way we will progress is if the overruling force is #Love,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “Too many precious lives were taken from us this week, this month, this year. Rest in peace #AltonSterling. Rest in peace #PhilandoCastile #BlackLivesMatter. And the police that were peacefully guarding the #BlackLivesMatter rally in Dallas…. Rest in peace. #LorneAhrens, #MichaelKrol,#MichaelJSmith, #BrentThompson PatrickZamarripa.”

