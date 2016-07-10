VICE
Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande Have Released a Duet Supporting Black Lives Matter

Following the tragic violence and police-related shooting in the US this week, Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande have released, “Better Days”, a song written in response to the murders of Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and five Dallas police officers.

The duet is available to stream or free download at Monet’s Soundcloud page.

The track beings with Monét’s lines, “Baby there’s a war right outside our window / Don’t you hear the people fighting for their lives?” followed by Grande singing, “So how we gonna stop the violence, stop the hurting? / Stop the hatred, stop the murder.”

Both performers also took to Instagram to comment on the tragedies.

Read the Instagram posts and listen to the track below.

During this challenging time, we have to remember that the only way we will progress is if the overruling force is #Love. “Music is a universal language that all of us can feel regardless of color lines, gender, sexuality, age, race, religion…. it unifies us. We believe we can not fight hate with hate, only love. Just as we can not fight darkness with more darkness. Only Light.” Too many precious lives were taken from us this week, this month, this year. Rest in peace #AltonSterling. Rest in peace #PhilandoCastile #BlackLivesMatter. And the police that were peacefully guarding the #BlackLivesMatter rally in Dallas…. Rest in peace. #LorneAhrens, #MichaelKrol, #MichaelJSmith, #BrentThompson & #PatrickZamarripa. Stay strong and know that better days are coming… #BetterDays by Victoria + Ariana ..listen on @VictoriaMonet’s soundcloud ♩

I’m heartbroken by all of the recent tragedies the came as a result of hatred, racism and injustice. Im also sad at how numb some of us are to it, because it is far too common! This is not a video game or a movie you’re witnessing on your screens!This is our unfortunate REALITY! When I think about how I feel, the word confused comes to mind…So today we just want to try and help in one of the ways we know how! “Music is a universal language that all of us can feel regardless of color lines, gender, sexuality, age, race, religion…. it unifies us. We believe we can not fight hate with hate, only love. Just as we can not fight darkness with more darkness. Only Light.” #BlackLivesMatter To all of the lives taken pointlessly, we will not let you be forgotten. You have sparked change in this world with your angel wings. Rest In Peace. Stay strong and know that better days are coming… #BetterDays love, Victoria + Ariana @arianagrande

