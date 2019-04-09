Police Want to Get the Guy Who Allegedly Kicked ‘Egg Boy’

Police want justice for the beating of Egg Boy. The 17-year-old otherwise known as Will Connolly became a national hero last month when he smashed an egg over the head of far-right Queensland Senator Fraser Anning. Seconds after the yolk broke, Will received a fist to the face from the politician and was pinned down by a handful of Anning supporters while another man kicked him in the torso. Now, as they carry out their investigations, Victoria Police are seeking information on the one who did the kicking.

Both the egging and its aftermath—which took place at a March 16 press conference Anning was giving after he blamed the Christchurch terrorist attacks on Muslim immigration—were captured on film, with the footage showing Egg Boy being wrestled to the ground and choked by a handful of men wearing board shorts. “While the 17-year-old boy was being held on the ground, another male has approached and kicked him in the body a number of times,” a police spokesperson said on Monday, as reported by the ABC. Authorities have released an image of the man who they believe kicked Egg Boy while he was down, and are appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

A Victoria Police spokesperson announced this morning that their investigation into the altercation between Anning and Egg Boy had concluded, The Guardian reports, following interviews with both of them and multiple reviews of CCTV footage.

“The 17-year-old Hampton boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident. A decision has been made not to charge the 69-year-old man,” they said. “On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old’s actions were treated as self defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.”

Anning, for his part, has stood by his decision to beat up a teenager—and even went so far as to compare himself to Australians who had fought “in the trenches.”

“He got a slap across the face, which is what his mother should have given him long ago, because he’s been misbehaving badly,” he said. “When someone cracks you on the back of the head you react and defend yourself. That for years is what Australians have been doing. Luckily they did that in the trenches and otherwise we’d all be speaking German now.”

