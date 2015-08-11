Video Appears to Show Teen With Gun Moments Before Police Shot Him in Ferguson

VICE News is closely watching policing in America. Check out the Officer Involved blog here.

St. Louis County police have released surveillance footage of the chaotic scene on August 9 that led to the police shooting of 18-year-old Tyrone Harris Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri.

Videos by VICE

The video, shot from cameras at a business called Solo Insurance Services, shows the scene at West Florissant Avenue on Sunday, where demonstrators gathered to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, the unarmed teen who was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.

Related: Police Have Killed at Least 1,083 Americans Since Michael Brown’s Death

In the footage, gunshots are heard as people flee and duck behind cars. After the crowd’s initial moments of panic, a man wearing a white t-shirt can be seen standing up and lunging toward the parking lot holding what appears to be a pistol. Police say the video “shows Harris grab a handgun out of his waistband once shots are fired during the protest,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The footage does not show police shooting Harris, which happened after the incident captured by the surveillance video. Harris was hit by multiple bullets on Sunday, with police saying the teen shot at an unmarked police vehicle before plainclothes cops fired back. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Officials reported that Harris possessed a stolen gun, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Harris attended school with Brown at Normandy High School near St. Louis. According to the wounded teen’s father, Harris and Brown were close friends.

Related: Obama Outlines Criminal Justice Reform Plan After Year of Police Killings and Protests

The Associated Press contributed to this report.