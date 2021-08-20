Video: Baby Hauled Over Razor Wire by American Troops at Kabul Airport

People in Kabul are resorting to increasingly extreme measures in order to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Footage taken on the outskirts of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday shows a baby being passed up to US troops standing on a perimeter wall, topped with razor wire.

“I got you, I got you,” one of the soldiers can be heard to say, as the baby is held by one of its arms at first, and precariously hoisted over the razor wire.

VICE World News has been told that after handing the baby over to US troops the father ran back to help the baby’s mother, who had been injured by the crowd. It has been reported that the family were reunited with their baby, but VICE World News has been unable to verify this. The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe reported that the baby was treated on site by medical professionals.

Video footage from earlier in the week showed children being lifted over crowds in order to reach British troops.

A senior British officer told Sky News that some mothers had even resorted to throwing their children, including babies, over razor wire.

“It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire,” the officer said.

“I’m worried for my men, I’m counselling some, everyone cried last night.”

