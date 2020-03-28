57 Things to Do Remotely With Friends in Quarantine Beyond ‘Catching Up’

It looks like social distancing isn’t going away any time soon. While this is good for our physical health and strained healthcare system, it’s not great for folks who are desperate for their daily dose of social connections, or anyone who is feeling really lonely during quarantine. To get through this, we’re going to have to get creative.

With that in mind, we put together a mega list of ways to connect right now—to keep boredom and isolation at bay, and to bring levity and exuberance to an incredibly dark time. Unless otherwise specified, all the activities on this list are intended to be done virtually via your video call software of choice—FaceTime, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, Skype, Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc. (If you’re looking for ways to see friends from 6 feet apart, give 21 Non-Boring (And Safe) Ways to See Friends in Person This Summer a read.)

Videos by VICE

By the way, if any of these hangouts go well, consider making them recurring events. Not only is it logistically easier, but it’s also a great way to combat loneliness and general COVID despair. When you’re feeling lonely and sad, having social engagements to look forward to helps a lot, and interacting with people regularly is a really good way to make friends (or deepen existing relationships).

Set an alarm to remind you to do a daily vibe check in your group chats. (Bonus points if everyone shares a photo.)

Get creative with your regular friend group check-ins. The Life team at VICE has been doing a daily laugh check (where everyone shares what’s funny to them right now) and a roommate check (everyone just shares what’s new with their roommates, whether it’s good or bad).

Invite your friend group to start creating lo-fi vlogs for each other. (Think: skincare routine, “get ready with me,” house tour, etc.)

Do a morning WFHOOTD (work from home outfit of the day) photo call-out in your group chat.

Try Marco Polo, a surprisingly charming asynchronous video chat app that is far better than Facebook or Instagram for video DMs. (It’s a particularly good one for families!)

Use Netflixparty to watch movies or shows together.

Chat and play simple party games remotely using Houseparty.

Try Instagram’s new ‘co-watching’ feature or try Squad, an app that lets you screenshare whatever is on your phone.

Make a TikTok account if you haven’t already (you can keep it private!), and ask your friends to do so as well—it’s a really fun and easy way to make and share weird shit.

Get your friend group to start sending weekly email “newsletters” to each other. (Keep it simple/doable with a format like “Things I read, watched, listened to, ate, laughed about, photographed, and loved” and bulleted lists.)

Expand your network in some way; find a Facebook group or Reddit community for people in your profession, from your hometown, who share a common interest of yours, etc.

Video chat with a friend while you both meal prep for the week ahead.

Start a Slack or email listserv with your neighbors.

Join choreographer Ryan Heffington’s Instagram Live dance parties.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Rachel Miller is the author of The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People, coming May 2020. Follow her on Twitter.