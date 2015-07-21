Video Game Announcers Lose Their Ever-Loving Minds After Insane Comeback

You don’t need to know anything about gaming to enjoy this video—that’s not a slight at gaming, this clip is just that awesome it transcends sport. Two men are playing a Street Fighter type game at EVO 2015, and it becomes much more than a game by the end; it becomes a cautionary tale. The man on the left, Woshige, thinks he’s won the fight after a flurry of crazy combinations that the two broadcasters enjoy with a healthy dose of enthusiasm. But then shit gets wild. Woshige did not win, and while he was celebrating his non-win, his opponent Ogawa storms back.

It is at this point the announcers lose touch with reality and begin yawping and barking like madmen. “OH MY GOD. OH MY GOD. WOSHIGE, NOOOOOO. WOSHIGE, NOT LIKE THIS! WHY???” We may never know the answers to that question, we only know that Ogawa is the winner.

h/t Awful Announcing