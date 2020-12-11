New Mass Effect, Perfect Dark, and Other Trailers You Missed Last Night

The Video Game Awards aired last night. There were winners and losers. The London Philharmonic teased us with excellent renditions of this year’s killer games soundtracks. Eddie Vedder played a song from The Last of Us 2. Keanu Reeves lifted our spirits. And there were trailers for all the big video games coming out in the next few years.

Here’s what you missed last night if you didn’t watch.

Videos by VICE

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark was the James Bondless follow up to GoldenEye. It doesn’t have quite the same cultural cache, but it is beloved. Microsoft is working on a follow up.

The Next Mass Effect teaser

Just like Dragon Age, Bioware is working on the next Mass Effect game. Also like Dragon Age, information is light. We got a small teaser where Liara finds a little piece of Commander Shepherd on some far flung icy planet.

The Next Dragon Age teaser

Bioware is working on the next entry in its Dragon Age franchise. Information is light, but we know it involves The Dread Wolf, a long teased villain who hid in plain sight during Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Two years ago, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brutally murdered Luigi in a trail revealing new characters. Now, Nintendo has let Sephiroth into the world of Super Smash Bros. to spread misery and pain. Throats clenched during a battle sequence when it appeared the One Winged Angel had run Mario through with his sword. But it was a fake out, Nintendo respects Mario too much to murder him in a cinematic reveal trailer.

Unlike Luigi.

Back 4 Blood

Developer Turtle Rock Studios used to be Valve South. During its time with the gaming giant, it developed Left 4 Dead, a multiplayer shooter where four players fought against waves of dynamically deployed zombies. Back 4 Blood is Turtle’s Rock spiritual successor to the zombie shooting franchise it left behind when it parted ways with Valve.

Master Chief in Fortnite

Everyone is partying in Fortnite, even Master Chief. The Spartan soldier joins the likes of Kratos, Marvel super heroes, and Michone and Daryl from The Walking Dead in the battle royale ring.

Ark 2 with Vin Diesel

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game where you scrape together resources to survive on a mysterious island full of dinosaurs. Ark: Survival Evolved 2 is all of that plus Vin Diesel.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot’s League of Legends is one of the most popular video games ever made. Master of multiplayer, the developer is taking the characters it’s crafted and trying them out in a single player game for the first time. Ruined King looks like the developers take on JPRGs from the SNES era, complete with turn based combat and isometric views.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer: Vermintide II was an amazing video game where four players gathered to smash rats in a grimdark fantasy setting. Warhammer 40