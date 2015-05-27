Video Game NBA Coaches are Mostly Terrifying, but You Can’t Look Away

This is a video game mod of NBA coaches—including Gregg Popovich, Tom Thibodeau, Doc Rivers, Stan Van Gundy, and others—squaring off against NBA players. It is at times horrifying and amazing. Sweaty, jaundiced Tom Thibodeau skulking around the court like Gollum, for instance, is an image I would like to forget sooner rather than later.

Gregg Popovich exploiting sloppy play and going in for a one-handed dunk? Sure, I’ll have some more of that.

Could probably do without this clanky Van Gundy mid-range jumper, though.