‘Video Ghastlies’ Is Basically ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Set In ‘90s Scotland, and It Looks Terrifying

New technology can always be a little bit overwhelming. But when someone becomes obsessed with something new? It can lead to some, apparently, horrifying results. After becoming interested in the newest VHS technology, your brother has gone missing in Video Ghastlies. And from what we can see about this upcoming horror project? It looks like it will be a mix of a Scottish Blair Witch Project and horror beyond our comprehension. My lights are already off, and my headphones are on. Bring on Video Ghastlies, because I’m ready for these spooks.

Screenshot: Oro Interactive

Oh, so We Get Puzzles and Combat in ‘Video Ghastlies’? Sign Me Right up for This SOlo Developed Project

Revealed yesterday during the Galaxies Showcase, Video Ghastlies was one of those games that quickly grabbed my attention. Lately, indie horror has relied a lot on the mascot gimmick, and that has grown a little stale. So seeing fully fleshed out, genuine horror from a solo developer? I’m completely on board with this idea. Plus, it’s playing at my nostalgic heartstrings as someone who grew up burning through VHS tapes like it was going out of style.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Chris Evry | Katanalevy on YouTube Video via Chris Evry | Katanalevy on YouTube

I’m very interested to learn what special role the VHS tapes are going to play here. Is it going to be something like The Ring, where we can step into specific locations with the use of them? Or are we going to be trying to record horrifying happenings with a handheld recorder, akin to Outlast? I guess, as with all good horror, I’ll just need to wait until I can go hands-on with this one before I find out more. Survival Horror has seen quite a renaissance lately, and this looks to be another solid entry into the genre. But the fact that this is solo developed, and it looks as good as it does? It’s kind of scary.

Made by the same developer who created the wonderfully creepy Daemonologie, I’m very intrigued by this first look at Video Ghastlies. Plus, at this point? I know that they know how to craft a horrifying story that isn’t afraid to grab me from the start. I’m so ready for this, you don’t even know.