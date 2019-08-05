VIDEO: Here’s a Short History of Trump Calling Immigration an “Invasion”

One word often stands out in President Donald Trump’s dystopian descriptions of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border: invasion.

And it took on new relevance this past weekend. A document published by the white man who allegedly killed at least 22 people at an El Paso Walmart Saturday warned of a looming “Hispanic invasion” that would overwhelm white America.

The language is common among white nationalists, who are increasingly turning to violence to fight back against demographic change. It just so happens that the word gets thrown around at Trump’s campaign rallies, and in the president’s public statements. Here’s a short history:

Hispanic leaders have called out Trump’s language on migrants and immigration in the wake of the El Paso shooting. This is the kind of rhetoric he has used in the past. pic.twitter.com/LFHbLx8veW — VICE News (@VICENews) August 5, 2019

Cover: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House for a campaign rally July 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)