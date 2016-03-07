Kabul’s Female Graffiti Master | TCP Meets Shamsia Hassani

In TCP Meets, The Creators Project gets exclusive interviews with our favorite artists.

The Creators Project travels to Kabul to meet young feminist graffiti artist Shamsia Hassani, whose work challenges preconceptions about the role of women in Afghani society, and expresses a unique perspective on life in a country recovering from decades of war. We chat with her about identifying and working as an artist in Afghanistan, why condemning the burka isn’t the answer, and how art can bring about cultural and social change for the nation of Afghanistan.

