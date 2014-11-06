Video Sculpture Throws Classic Art for a Loop

Moscow’s Circle of Light Festival is a breeding ground for innovative light art, spawing the likes of LED-encrusted water jetpacks and firefly-powered installations. Electroboutique art collective member Aristarkh Chernyshev‘s contribution to the festival came in the form of Userpic, a video scultpure that twists and morphs images of famous artworks through an elongated screen that looks like a squashed Möbius strip.

The sculputure’s name, Userpic, denotes, “a connection between a profile picture and a renaissance portrait of a wealthy city dweller, who hired an artist to make his portrait to represent himself to the society, i.e. a specific userpic to present oneself to the world,” Chernyshev told Designboom. Its interpretation software allows it to cycle through some of history’s most famous paintings and sculptures, from Michelangelo’s David, to the Mona Lisa, funneling their images through the looping LED structure.

Check out the images and video below to see the sculpture in action, including a behind-the-scenes look at the software that squeezes the art into the low-res LED pathway:

Visit Electroboutique’s website to see more work from Chernyshev and his collaborators.

h/t Designboom

