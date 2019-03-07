Video Showing Battle Royale In ‘Battlefield V’ Has Apparently Leaked and It Looks Fun

Since Battlefield V was announced in May 2018, developer Dice has teased Firestorm, its take on the popular Battle Royale gamemode in which players compete to be the last one standing.

Now, thanks to leaked video, we have a better idea how Battlefield V will tackle the crowded genre popularized by games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and most recently Apex Legends. The good news is: it looks fun. There’s personal helicopters, destructible terrain, and a wall of fire that kills everything it touches.

Information started to flow on Wednesday when Redditor “temporyal” dug through Battlefield V’s game files—a common practice called data mining—and discovered a wealth of information on the upcoming Battle Royale game mode. On Thursday, Redditor “obvthrowaway34” followed up with a post of their own which included a tutorial video for Firestorm that showed off some gameplay and provided more concrete details. It’s unclear how obvthroaway34 obtained the video, and they’ve since deleted their Reddit account.

“Normally I don’t comment on leaks for a number of reasons but breaking that habit today,” said a global community manager for Dice who goes by “F8RGE” on the r/rBattlefieldV subreddit. “Whatever has leaked has leaked, there’s no stopping that, but I just want to clarify one thing. Leaks of early versions and information are just that, early. When you read or watch something there’s a risk that some of the things that you will see will be different when things release. Just wanted to flag that some information may change over time.”

With that in mind, here’s what the leaked video suggests about Firestorm. Like other Battle Royale games, Firestorm drops players into a map, where they collect weapons of different rarities, manage inventory, and fight off rivals. Unlike the base game, there’s no class-specific abilities, such as smoke grenades and quick healing for medics Firestorm, everyone is just a simple soldier working with what they come across.

According to the leaked video, players can open up safes across the map that contain rare loot such as blueprints for vehicles like a helicopter or tank. Helicopters are a new addition to the game, as are amphibious vehicles, which the video seems to show. Players can also get the ability to call in artillery strikes and launch a V1 rocket at rivals, just like in the base game.

Dice and EA did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Firestorm is set to release sometime this month.

