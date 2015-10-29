Video Shows Bloody Shootout Between Biker Gangs in Texas

New footage has surfaced showing the biker gang shootout that left nine dead and injured 20 at a restaurant in Waco, Texas in May.

The video obtained by CNN shows the carnage that was unleashed as gang members fire at each other and onlookers hide among the scattered tables and chairs at Twin Peaks.

Videos by VICE

According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, the two gangs involved in the bloody brawl, the Bandidos and the Cossacks, blame each other for the violence.

Some reports indicate there may have been as many as five gangs involved.

More than 170 gang members were arrested in the incident. Police initially said they found over 1,000 weapons at the scene but later revised it down to 318.