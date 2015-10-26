Video Shows Cop Rip Female Student Out of Desk in South Carolina Classroom

VICE News is closely watching policing in America. Check out the Officer Involved blog here.

A school district in South Carolina has opened an investigation into a video that shows a campus cop manhandling a female student in the classroom.

In footage that emerged on Monday, a male school resource officer at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina can be seen grabbing a student by the neck and throwing her to the ground while she is still seated at a desk.

The full video of the Spring Valley High School Police Officer brutally assaulting a peaceful student. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing)October 26, 2015

Columbia’s Richmond School District Two issued a statement that said officials are “deeply concerned” about the incident and working with the local sheriff “to conduct a thorough and complete investigation.”

“Student safety is and always will be the District’s top priority,” the statement said. “The District will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize the safety of our students.”

The statement added that the school resource officer has been directed “not return to any school in the District” until the investigation is completed.

The officer was responding to a student who would not leave the classroom, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

“The student was told she was under arrest for disturbing school and given instructions which she again refused,” Lott told South Carolina TV station WIS.

