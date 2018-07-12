Video shows NYC woman threaten ICE raid on bus passenger wearing headscarf

A woman riding a New York City bus was caught on camera during a racist rant against a fellow passenger who was wearing a headscarf.

“Hi, I’m Ashley, and you’re taping me,” the woman says to the person filming the video, which has been viewed 13,500 times on YouTube. “I’m getting into a fight with some Muslim chick because she has an attitude because she thinks she has rights that doesn’t have.”

The woman goes on to taunt the passenger by saying that ICE is going to deport her.

“Oh wait, is that ICE?” she said. “Oh, mama, they’re here for you.”

According to the Reddit user who uploaded the video, the woman became upset when the other passenger entered a crowded bus through the back door with a stroller and accidentally triggered an alarm on the bus. That’s when she began verbally berating the woman.

The bus driver attempted to intervene over the intercom, and the woman who identified herself as “Ashley” responded “with about as much grace as you’d expect,” according to the Reddit user.

More and more videos depicting racist rants have been going viral in recent months. Just last week, a woman was arrested after hurling racist insults at a fellow bus passenger in New York. Most infamously, New York City attorney Aaron Schlossberg in May threw a tantrum in an NYC restaurant and threatened to call ICE on a service worker who was speaking Spanish.

