Video Shows Ricardo Villalobos Pissing Off an Entire Festival in Leeds This Weekend

Cocoon in the Park festival brought a line-up of house and techno heavyweights to Temple Newsam in Leeds this weekend. With the likes of Carl Cox and Sven Väth on the bill, the list of artists read like the sort of a party you could only dream about. That is, until a set from the normally untouchable maestro Ricardo Villalobos, turned into something of a nightmare.

As spotted by HarderBloggerFaster, the mood during Villalobos’ set on the went south pretty fast. When the festival posted a status on Facebook announcing that “Ricard Villalobos has just taken control of Temple Newsam”, the responses that began to roll in ranged from describing the set as “an abortion”, to literally blaming the DJ for the rain that had started to spit down. What is unclear is whether or not the reaction was a result of a genuinely terrible DJ set, or a response to Villalobos’ more esoteric leanings on a lineup that otherwise favoured big room crowd pleasers.

While the latter excuse is probably the one Villalobos’ legions of fans will want to get behind, the above video of his set puts a little bit more of the blame at his door, showing the DJ spending as much time fixing himself drinks, and throwing some pretty questionable dance moves, as he does mixing. The reality is, the bad reception for the set was probably a perfect storm of a turn in the weather, some less than thought-through programming, and a lightly pickled DJ having a bit of an off day. Sadly, Facebook comment sections have no such remorse.