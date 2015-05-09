Video Shows Rowdy Crowd of Anti-Tory Protesters Clashing With Police in London

A rowdy crowd of anti-Tory demonstrators clashed with police in front of Downing Street today in central London following the conservative party’s unexpected triumph in the United Kingdom’s general election.

Baton-wielding police squared off with the crowd as they gathered in front of the prime minister’s residence. The demonstrators set off clouds of green smoke, chanted “get the Tories out,” and hurled a variety objects, including what appeared to be a large parking cone. Video shows dozens of cops forming a human chain to block the protesters from moving.

Videos by VICE

Related: Conservative Party Sweeps UK Election and Three Opposition Leaders Resign

Police are getting violent, starting to kettle protestors outside Downing Street pic.twitter.com/xeV0EuM4lr — Shelly Asquith (@ShellyAsquith) May 9, 2015

According to The Telegraph, Scotland Yard said five people were arrested, including one on suspicion of assaulting the police. Four police officers and one member of police staff were reportedly injured, including one officer who sustained a dislocated shoulder and another who was hit in the face by a flying object.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police described the demonstration as “an unplanned anti-austerity protest,” according to The Evening Standard.

The Tories won 331 of 650 seats in the UK parliament, giving them an overall majority with which to form a government. Three opposition leaders stepped down after the surprise outcome, including Labour party leader Ed Miliband.