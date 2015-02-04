Video Shows TransAsia Flight Crashing into River, Killing At Least 23

A TransAsia Airways flight has crashed in Taiwan, plummeting into a river on the outskirts of the capital city of Taipei.

Several car dashboard cameras captured the moment that the plane skimmed over a highway and crash-landed into the river.

It has now been confirmed that 58 people were onboard the plane. Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration stated that 23 people were killed by the crash.

At 10:55am (local time) during a flight to the Taiwanese island of Kinmen the flight lost contact with air traffic control, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency. The fuselage of the aircraft landed in the Keelung River near the city’s Sungshan airport.

A number of social media users claimed to have taken photos of the moment the plane’s wing collided with the highway.

Footage from members of the public showed debris strewn across a road as rescue officials waded out to wreckage in the middle of the river.

In July last year 48 people died when a TransAsia Airways flight crashed in Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago.

