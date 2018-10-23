Video shows white woman demanding Guatemalan family show their passports in a restaurant

Yet another video of a white woman being racist has gone viral.

The new video making the rounds online shows a white woman demanding that a Latina woman dining with her family in a Virginia restaurant show their passports.

“You don’t freeload in this fucking country,” the white woman can be heard saying to the family. “You get the fuck out, back to your fucking country.”

https://twitter.com/TrumpEra_2017/status/1054121474741673985

The Latina woman captured part of the incident on video and says her 7-year-old daughter was present at the Lovettsville, Virginia restaurant when the woman began her tirade. The white woman, who has yet to be identified, continued her rant outside of the restaurant, saying that she was “tired of this shit.”

Management at the restaurant where the incident occurred have since posted a long Facebook post saying the racist customer is no longer welcome there.

“Thank you for understanding that you have a right to express your venomous and vitriolic views—no matter how odious and ignorant—under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” the post said.

“Thank you—and we mean this with all the aforementioned respect that you rightfully deserve—for never returning to Andy’s. You are not welcome.”

Separately, a woman in Massachusetts last week was photographed displaying racist and homophobic messages from a binder in her car. “Show me your green card,” one of her signs said. “Homosexuality is a sin,” another said.

It’s just the latest in a string of viral videos purporting to show white people being racist in public. Two weeks ago, Teresa Klein, a 53-year-old white woman, was caught on camera calling the police on a 9-year-old boy after she falsely accused him of sexual assault. (Surveillance video showed he did not assault Klein but merely brushed past her.)

And late last week, another video of a white woman went viral that showed her shouting racial slurs at two black men on the street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cover screenshot via Telemundo