Video Shows Woman Climb Through Tim Hortons Window to Hit Pregnant Employee

A woman has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of break and enter with intent after allegedly climbing through a Tim Hortons drive through window to beat a pregnant employee.

Peel police are accusing Leliqua Clarke, 21, of assaulting a 25-year-old female employee and her 20-year-old male coworker at a Brampton Tim Hortons early Sunday morning.

According to police, Clarke entered the drive through on foot at around 3 AM Sunday morning. CTV News reports Clarke wanted to use the bathroom, but the main restaurant was closed at that time.

Video footage taken from outside the drive through window, shows a woman inside the coffee shop holding an employee by her hair and later punching her as a male employee attempts to intervene.

Police say both employees suffered minor injuries as a result of the interaction.

The video, posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

In a statement to CTV, Tim Hortons said the alleged attack was “unacceptable.”

“Nobody comes to work expecting to be treated this way.”

In May, video surfaced of a Tim Hortons customer in Langley, BC, pooing and throwing her feces at an employee.

