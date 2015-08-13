The Bold New Voices of Singapore | Art World

In Art World, we spotlight the most vibrant international cities and their distinguished cultural pockets via the symbiotic relationship between artists and their environment.

In the second episode of Art World, The Creators Project heads to Art Stage Singapore, the leading Asian art fair connecting the world to the best of Asian contemporary art. We check out the island-nation looking to take charge of a growing global marketplace and become the most influential arts destination in a region that includes Southeast Asia, China, India, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

Videos by VICE

Guided by provocative local artists Wong Lip Chin, Ruben Pang, and Donna Ong—each a dynamic and sought after artist in their own right—we learn about the creative process, the emerging marketplace for Singaporean artists globally, and how they’re taking on the country’s legacy of artistic regulation and censorship. They’re young, vocal, and looking to portray a contemporary Singapore through artistic experimentation, from incubated dolls, to paintings on aluminum, and everywhere in between.