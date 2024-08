Supported by Marriott Bonvoy



Though Vietnamese and Cajun cuisines share a lot of common ground, it wasn’t until a community of immigrants and refugees came to New Orleans in the 1970s that the flavors fused. Over time, their descendants have begun to experiment and introduce new ideas, from Cajun crawfish to brisket bánh mì (and even a phở-rrito). We explore the best spots in the city to shop and eat like a true local.