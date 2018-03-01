Warrior Women of the Viking Reenactment Scene, in Photos

The air is still over Lake Femsjøen, Norway, as 200 Viking fighters in full steel-plate armor, spears and round shields, stream out of the sports hall where they spent the night.



It’s the second day of Vinter, a Viking fighter training weekend held every year in Norway, where historical martial artists gather to hone their swordsmanship. More than a fourth of the fighters here are women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who are blazing new trails in the world of historical re-enactment.

Videos by VICE

Vinter organizer Kristin Hage has addressed the crowd of rowdy Vikings all weekend. The 25-year-old has been fighting for almost six years. “It began when I joined a Viking and re-enactment group in Norway,” she explains. “We were mainly handcrafting. But I had many friends who wanted me to try Viking-style fighting.”

When Hage began fighting, there were not many women in the ranks of historical fighters. “There were a few girls in my group. I remember thinking I wanted to be as good as them. I now want to be a role model for other new female fighters. I also want to show that women can be fierce warriors.”



Men and women trade equal blows in pitched battles at Vinter, and female warriors are now on our TV screens in Vikings, but the European fighting scene remains dominated by men. Some festivals ban women from the battlefield, and some groups enforce a strict “no women” policy.

“There is a lot of underlying patriarchal sexism that people barely notice,” Saga Hegelund, a Swedish fighter, explains.

Those in the historical reenactment scene are also concerned by the far-right adoption of Viking symbology. In October, a group of male and female reenactors united under the Vikings Against Racism banner to protest a Swedish neo-Nazi march.

Thankfully, the growing number of women picking up swords means that historical fighting won’t remain a boys’ club for long. “Some of the most badass fighters I know are women,” Ingelin Skei, a Norwegian fighter, says.“To be honest, it should really come down to ‘are you in or are you out?” or, even better, ‘let’s fight!’”

A group of female Viking fighters prepare for a day of historical martial arts training during Vinter, a Viking-style fighting festival held every year in Norway.

Ingelin Skei, 35, from Norway, faces a male opponent during a light sparring session.



Rebekka Olafsen, 26, from Horten, Norway.



A group of historical fighters practise line and formation fighting at Vinter. Nearly a quarter of the participants were women.

Viking fighters train to fight on an uneven terrain in a forest close to Halden, Norway.



Michaela Dahl, 43, from Alan, Finland. Michaela is part of the fighting group Huskarlarna.



Viking fighters gather in a football pitch on the first morning of Vinter, a Viking-style fighting festival.

Two female warriors practice some offence-defence combinations, during Vinter, a training weekend for historical martial artists.